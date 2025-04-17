DEF LEPPARD, MÖTLEY CRÜE, BRET MICHAELS, EXTREME, Others Confirmed For First-Ever ROCK THE TIDES

DEF LEPPARD, MÖTLEY CRÜE and Festication have announced Rock The Tides, a brand-new destination festival coming to the stunning beaches of Riviera Maya, Mexico in November 2025. Hosted at luxurious, all-inclusive 5-star beachfront resorts, this three-day celebration of rock music's finest offers an epic escape in paradise.

Headlined by two of the most iconic bands in rock history — MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD — Rock The Tides also features a powerhouse lineup of legendary and fan-favorite acts including Bret Michaels, EXTREME, THE STRUTS, BUCKCHERRY, DOROTHY, LIVING COLOUR, MOON WALKER and VELVET DAYDREAM. Each artist brings their own fire to the beach for a weekend of non-stop rock under the sun — from Bret Michaels's party-starting glam-rock anthems to EXTREME's virtuosic funk-metal, THE STRUTS' British swagger, BUCKCHERRY's high-octane sleaze-rock, and DOROTHY's powerhouse blues-infused vocals. Adding to the mix, LIVING COLOUR brings their genre-defying fusion of funk, metal, and social consciousness to the stage. Known for explosive performances and hits like "Cult Of Personality", the Grammy-winning band continues to inspire with their sharp musicianship and bold message. MOON WALKER delivers gritty, futuristic rock, and VELVET DAYDREAM adds dreamy psych textures to the mix.

MÖTLEY CRÜE remains a huge global draw 44 years into their career. With their iconic and electrifying show, they bring their countless rock anthems to the stage for an unforgettable night. Having toured stadiums around the world for two consecutive years, they continue to solidify their legacy to a multi-generational fanbase.

MÖTLEY CRÜE said in a statement: "Mexico has always been one of the most electric places we've played — the energy is just unreal. Some of our most unforgettable shows have happened there, and we know this one will be no different. We're excited to head back, team up with DEF LEPPARD, and throw one hell of a party for everyone making the trip. It's going to be an epic night."

DEF LEPPARD continues to be one of the most important forces in rock music. The English rock band's spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading DEF LEPPARD to be heralded as one the world's greatest live rock bands.

Fans will be treated to an intimate and immersive concert experience just steps from Mexico's white-sand beaches and turquoise coastline. Attendees can expect a weekend of thunderous drums, searing solos, and arena-sized singalongs from two bands who've defined rock spectacle across decades. From DEF LEPPARD's masterfully melodic anthems and precision-driven performances to MÖTLEY CRÜE's high-octane, legendary over-the-top live shows, fans will witness these titans at their most unfiltered and unforgettable — in an intimate beachfront setting.

Rock The Tides marks the next evolution of Festication, the destination festival series from Disco Presents and Feyline. It follows the launch of Tool Live In The Sand which featured standout sets from TOOL, MASTODON, PRIMUS, COHEED AND CAMBRIA and EAGLES OF DEATH METAL.

Now, Festication continues its mission to elevate the fan experience — this time with the stadium-shaking energy of MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD and the lavish backdrop of Mexico’s Riviera Maya.

Festication's Donnie Estopinal states: "This experience goes way beyond the show — it's a weekend in paradise, a dream vacation with intimate performances from two legendary bands. We're pushing the boundaries of what a live event can be and this is one fans will never forget."

Festication's Tyler Fey adds: "One of the most important lessons my dad, Barry Fey, ever taught me was that it's all about the fans. It still says this on the Feyline web site to this day: 'There is only one VIP, and that is the person who bought the ticket.' That mindset is a big reason we've leaned so heavily into destination events. That three-day getaway with your favorite artist is something truly special — and seeing fans leave the weekend saying it was the best time of their lives, that's what matters most to us."

Guests have the choice to stay at three five-star resorts — Barceló Riviera Maya, Barceló Maya Caribe, and Barceló Maya Beach — each offering a unique twist on luxury. All packages include a resort room, unlimited food and drinks, access to all performances, and transportation to and from the airport. Off-site excursions and curated experiences will also be available, from catamaran sails to cenote swims.

Festication is redefining the destination festival concept, blending one-of-a-kind performances with an immersive resort experience, complete with curated activities, excursions, and world-class accommodations. Every guest is treated like royalty — free to mingle with artists while rockin’ beneath the stars. Festival stages will be spread across the resort, including one at the Riviera pool, offering a true barefoot party experience.

From expansive pools to glistening beaches and nightly entertainment, attendees will enjoy relaxation and rock music at its finest. Packages include three days of performances, unlimited food and drinks, and a luxury resort room for each guest. Off-site excursions will include yacht sails, snorkeling adventures, and cultural explorations.

From mind-boggling stage production to unforgettable memories — these are just a few things awaiting all who attend this intimate, limited-capacity adventure.

Barceló Maya Grande Caribe: Located on a pristine stretch of beach, these 5-star resorts offer world-class dining, sparkling pools, and unforgettable Caribbean charm. Featuring over a mile of powdery white sand, this luxury escape includes premium level suites and a vibrant nightlife hub.

Barceló Riviera Maya (Adults Only): The crown jewel of the resort complex, this all-inclusive haven boasts gourmet restaurants, expansive suites, and panoramic ocean views. Guests here enjoy access to all five towers within the Barceló complex.

Note: All guests of Rock The Tides will enjoy all-inclusive food & drinks! Guests staying at Barceló Riviera Maya tower are able to access, eat and drink at all of the Barcelo towers except Palace Guests staying at Barcelo Maya Grand can eat and drink everywhere excluding the Riviera & Palace towers.

Rock The Tides offers convenient checkout options. In addition to a Purchase in Full option, Split with Friends and Payment Plans options are available with deposits as low as 10%.

Longtime promoters Disco Presents and Feyline have teamed up to produce ultimate destination festival experiences through their new brand, Festication. With over 75 years of combined experience and thousands of events produced, their promoter powerhouse team leverages top-tier resort partnerships, production crews, and global artist relationships to create next-level music getaways.

Festication aims to change the face of destination festivals by raising the bar for attendee experience and setting a new standard for these productions. Each event offers a different rhythm so you can do what you like most. With top-notch music from today’s best headliners, adventure tourism, unique excursions, and exceptional gastronomy, Festication is here to make your trip unforgettable.

For more information, visit www.rockthetides.com.