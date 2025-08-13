GENE SIMMONS, PAUL STANLEY And ACE FREHLEY Comment On KISS Being Picked To Receive Kennedy Center Honor

KISS members Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Ace Frehley have commented on today's announcement that the legendary rock band will be recognized as Kennedy Center Honors recipients as part of U.S. president Donald Trump's first turn as the chairman of the board of the Kennedy Center.

Simmons told TMZ: "KISS is the embodiment of the American Dream. We are deeply honored to receive the Kennedy Center Honor."

Stanley stated: "From our earliest days, KISS has embodied the American ideal that all things are possible and that hard work pays off. The prestige of the Kennedy Center Honors cannot be overstated and I accept this on behalf of the long legacy of KISS and all of the band members who helped create our iconic band."

Frehley called the honor "a dream come true that I never thought would materialize."

Also scheduled to be honored at the first awards gala held since Trump's overhaul of Washington's prominent arts destination are country music star George Strait, "Rocky" actor Sylvester Stallone, singer Gloria Gaynor and actor-singer Michael Crawford.

Trump announced the honorees during a press conference at the performing arts center on Wednesday.

"The 48th Kennedy Center honorees are outstanding people, an outstanding group — incredible," Trump said. "We can't wait to celebrate the Kennedy Center Honors."

Trump will also host and produce the show, which recognizes and celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to American culture through performing arts.

The annual ceremony traditionally takes place in Washington, D.C. in December and airs on CBS.

The Kennedy Center previewed the announcement Tuesday, writing in a post on X: "A country music icon, an Englishman, a New York City Rock band, a dance Queen and a multi-billion dollar Actor walk into the Kennedy Center Opera House..."

During his first term, Trump seemingly paid no attention to the Kennedy Center, often skipping the honors ceremony. He has since vowed to transform the marquee arts center, first ousting its leadership board, then filling the board of trustees with his loyalists.