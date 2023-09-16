GENE SIMMONS Pays Tribute To YOSHIKI As Japanese Star Makes History In Hollywood

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons was among the guest speakers this past Thursday (September 14) when the iconic and beloved Japanese superstar Yoshiki left his mark in a festive imprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywood. A video report from the event, courtesy of ABC7 / KABC-TV, can be seen below.

Yoshiki is one of just over 300 artists in the nearly 100-year history of the iconic Chinese Theatre to receive this prestigious honor. Yoshiki made history by becoming the first Japanese artist to be immortalized in cement since the theatre began this Hollywood tradition in 1927.

Yoshiki joined an exclusive list of legendary celebrities, including Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Marilyn Monroe, John Wayne, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Robert Downey, Jr., Hugh Jackman and Vin Diesel when he placed his hand and footprints in cement on Hollywood Boulevard.

In his speech, Simmons said about Yoshiki (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm here to honor a one-of-a-kind, not only personality, but a multi-instrumentalist, a real tour de force. So, Americans are so full of themselves, have no idea what's going on in the rest of the world, but I know the man himself. This is a talent, a giant in the industry, multi-instrumentalist, drummer, pianist, creative force that you need to find out more about."

He continued: "This honor today is, this is — it's about time. And you need to do yourself a favor. Music has no boundaries. Music is the universal language. And you need to find out about Yoshiki and his creative children X, otherwise known as X JAPAN, and his newest band, THE LAST ROCKSTARS. Your life will be better for it. I've seen him in action. Very few people compare to the man. The man, the legend, Yoshiki."

"Yoshiki: Under The Sky", a documentary directed by and starring the acclaimed musician (featuring THE CHAINSMOKERS, St. Vincent, Sarah Brightman, SCORPIONS, Lindsey Stirling, Nicole Scherzinger, and more) also made its Hollywood premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, September 14. Yoshiki returns to Los Angeles on October 20 for a classical concert at The Dolby Theatre.

Yoshiki is a composer, classically trained pianist, rock drummer, and leader of the rock group X JAPAN. Yoshiki was named "one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history" by Consequence and is described by Billboard magazine as "a musical innovator".

Yoshiki has sold over 30 million albums and singles and has sold out the 55,000-seat Tokyo Dome a record-breaking 18 times with his band X JAPAN. He has performed at the world's greatest stages, including Madison Square Garden, Wembley Arena, Coachella music festival and Carnegie Hall. He has also composed Hollywood film soundtracks, a concerto for the Emperor of Japan, and the official theme song for the Golden Globe Awards. Recently, Yoshiki assembled the new supergroup THE LAST ROCKSTARS.

His first feature documentary film as director, "Yoshiki: Under The Sky", will premiere in the U.S., U.K., and Japan in September. Yoshiki will perform his Yoshiki Classical 10th Anniversary World Tour With Orchestra 2023 "Requiem" in October, headlining shows at Tokyo Garden Theater (Tokyo - Oct. 7-9),Royal Albert Hall (London - Oct. 13),Dolby Theater (L.A. - Oct. 20),and Carnegie Hall (New York - Oct. 28). This tour will be the first time a Japanese artist has headlined all these historic venues.

Yoshiki is internationally recognized for his long-term philanthropic activities and has donated over two million dollars to charity through his 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization Yoshiki Foundation America. For his prolific philanthropic endeavors, he was chosen by Forbes as one of "Asia's Top 30 Heroes of Philanthropy" in 2019 and received a Medal of Honor from the Japanese Government in 2021 for his support of the National Center for Global Health and Medicine and ongoing charitable works.

In 2021, Yoshiki established an annual grant of $100,000 for MusiCares, a partner of the Recording Academy, to help music creators and industry professionals affected by mental health concerns. Previously, Yoshiki donated $100,000 to MusiCares to help music professionals affected by the coronavirus pandemic and worked with MusiCares to deliver $100,000 in disaster aid to Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas in 2017.