GENE SIMMONS Says Performing With KISS For Last Time Will Be Both 'Happy' And 'Sad'

During an appearance earlier today (Thursday, June 8) on ITV's "Good Morning Britain", KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons spoke to hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard about the band's "End Of The Road" tour, which has been described as the "ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't."

"We are finally going on the final go-around," Gene said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "You have to have a little pride and self-respect. Know when to get off the stage. It's been half a century, and boy, do I look good. We've been doing this an awfully long time. I can't tell you how much it means to us to be in front of the fans and put on the spectacle of all spectacles. But on December the 2nd, New York City, Madison Square Garden, that will be the last time KISS will ever be on stage anywhere."

Asked by Shephard how he feels about no longer performing with KISS after the completion of the "End Of The Road" tour, Gene said: "Pride in a half a century of defying the critics. We use them as mulch. You know what that is? You grind 'em up and you put 'em in the dirt. They don't mean anything. If it was up to critics, we wouldn't have our favorite things — 'Star Wars' and all the fun stuff in life. We completely ignored them. And I will tell you, the finest part of being up on stage and putting on the best show on the planet is the look on the faces of the fans. I can't tell you what it means. So it's gonna be happy, because of the amazing journey we've had, but sad, of course, because it's gonna be heartbreaking."

KISS will end its career with two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York in early December.

KISS's final runs of shows will kick off this September and now include stops in Crandon, Wisconsin; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Cleveland, Ohio before wrapping up with a massive concert in the city where it all began for KISS. New York City has been a part of the band's ethos and storyline for more than four decades, so they felt it fitting to culminate an iconic Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame-worthy career on stage at New York's famed Madison Square Garden.

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but has since been extended to late 2023. The trek was announced in September 2018 following a KISS performance of the band's classic song "Detroit Rock City" on "America's Got Talent".

