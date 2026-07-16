GENE SIMMONS's 'Legends Of Rock Expo' Rescheduled For May 2027

"Gene Simmons Legends Of Rock Expo", which was originally set to take place September 25-27 at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, has been rescheduled for May 14–16, 2027 at the same venue.

Earlier today (Thursday, July 16),the event producers released the following statement: "Due to a major scheduling conflict, we have made the difficult decision to reschedule the 'Gene Simmons Legends Of Rock Expo'.

"While we know this change may be disappointing, the additional time will allow us to make the Rock Experience even bigger and better, while fine-tuning an incredible celebrity lineup.

"We sincerely appreciate your understanding, patience, and continued support.

"We can't wait to welcome you to an unforgettable 'Gene Simmons Legends Of Rock Expo' on May 14–16, 2027!

"All purchased tickets and vendor booths will automatically transfer to the new dates. No further action is required.

"If you are unable to attend on the new dates, please email us at [email protected], and we'll be happy to assist you."

For more information, visit legendsofrockexpo.com.

When "Gene Simmons Legends Of Rock Expo" was first announced earlier in the year, the event was supposed to feature appearances by Gene Simmons (KISS),Geezer Butler (BLACK SABBATH),Stewart Copeland (THE POLICE) and Dave Davies (THE KINKS). Also scheduled to appear were Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer of KISS and (in alphabetical order): Carmine Appice (VANILLA FUDGE, CACTUS),Vinny Appice (DIO, BLACK SABBATH),Graham Bonnet (RAINBOW, ALCATRAZZ),actor James Debello, David Ellefson (formerly of MEGADETH),Lita Ford, actor Edward Furlong, Bruce Kulick (formerly of KISS),John Moyer (DISTURBED),NELSON (Matthew and Gunnar Nelson),Stephen Pearcy (RATT),SAVING ABEL and Jerry Scheff (Elvis Presley). Simmons was supposed to perform with his band, the GENE SIMMONS BAND, who were headlining the event.

"It's loose, spontaneous, and back to basics," Gene said of recent shows with the band. "I've brought fans to join us onstage from the audience who think they can play guitar. And somebody could yell out, 'Why don't you play 'Sunshine Of Your Love', and I'll turn to the band and say, 'What key?' It's as much fun as I can think of with my pants on."

"This is an opportunity for everyone to rub elbows with musicians from their favorite rock bands. The kind of access most of us can only dream of!" says David Heynen, promoter and owner of Fanboy Expo.

Simmons is an international rock icon and co-founder of KISS, the RIAA's No. 1 gold-record award-winning group of all time. Beyond his legendary stage persona, Simmons is a formidable serial entrepreneur who revolutionized the intersection of music and commerce. Under his leadership, KISS became a global merchandising powerhouse with over 5,000 licensed products, generating more revenue from trademark deals than any other band in music history.

Gene's career is defined by historic accolades and high-level advocacy. He is a 2014 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, a member of the Songwriters Hall Of Fame Class of 2026, and a recipient of the prestigious 2025 Kennedy Center Honors. As an integral partner with SoundExchange, Simmons has become a leading voice in Washington, D.C., recently testifying before the Senate to champion the American Music Fairness Act (AMFA). His efforts are central to closing the "radio loophole" and ensuring all recording artists receive fair compensation for terrestrial airplay.

Simmons's diverse business portfolio includes the international restaurant chain Rock & Brews, the MoneyBag spirits line, and a career as a New York Times bestselling author. A dedicated philanthropist, he has raised millions for veterans and children's health, recently receiving the 2025 World Smile Award from Operation Smile. Whether leading global business ventures or touring with the GENE SIMMONS BAND, he remains a definitive force in entertainment and industry.

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino offers one of the largest hotel properties in the world, legendary entertainment, world-class dining, and the iconic International Theater — home to some of the most historic performances in Las Vegas history. With the renowned SuperBook sportsbook and nonstop excitement, Westgate continues to be a premier destination for sports fans and travelers alike.

Photo courtesy of Gene Simmons / SRO PR