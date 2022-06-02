GENERATION KILL Drops Music Video For 'Evil Eye' Feat. Ex-MEGADETH Guitarist CHRIS POLAND

GENERATION KILL, the band featuring former EXODUS frontman Rob Dukes, has released the official music video for "Evil Eye". The single, which features a guest appearance by former MEGADETH guitarist Chris Poland, is taken from GENERATION KILL's latest album, "MKUltra", out now via Blood Blast distribution and Art Is War Records. In addition to Poland, the LP includes guest appearances by Gary Holt (SLAYER, EXODUS),John Joseph (CRO-MAGS, BLOODCLOT) and Grammy Award-winning pianist Ronnie King, who guests on the final track, "La Fin Du Monde".

Dukes comments: "In '85, I dropped the needle on to an album called 'Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good' and heard a guitar tone I'd never heard before. Ever since, Chris Poland has been one of my favorite guitarists of all time. To collaborate with him on this song is one of the greatest honors in my musical career. The solos he did on this song are mind-blowing. The unique style and tone is so unmistakably Chris."

He adds: "The song itself was inspired by a short story from Edgar Allan Poe, 'The Tell-Tale Heart', written in the 1800s. Our drummer Rob Youells connected us with the filmmaker Wacy Jahn, who he had worked with on a previous project, and Wacy used our vision to create nothing short of a horror masterpiece. We couldn't be prouder of this one."

This summer, GENERATION KILL will hit the road with DEAD BY WEDNESDAY on the "Generation Dead" tour. A list of tour dates can be found on the admat below.

GENERATION KILL was formed by Dukes in New York City in 2008. Rob, on hiatus from touring with EXODUS, wanted to funnel his excess creative energy and aggression into something new. After the inclusion of Jason Trenczer, Lou Lehman and Sam Inzerra, the band began writing and recording its first album, "Red, White, & Blood", featuring several singles, including "Feast For The Wolves" and "Hate" as well as a cover of the NINE INCH NAILS track "Wish" which enjoyed heavy radio rotation.

Due to creative differences with Inzerra and the untimely death of guitarist Lou Lehman, Jay Velez and Jim DeMaria (HEATHEN) joined and began recording GENERATION KILL's sophomore album, "We're All Gonna Die", with renowned producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris (ROB ZOMBIE, HATEBREED). Shortly after its release, the band embarked on a European tour with fellow EXODUS member Lee Altus's band HEATHEN. The album spawned several successful singles, including "Prophets Of War" which went to No. 1 on SiriusXM Liquid Metal's "Dirty Dozen" and remained one of the top requested songs on the channel.

Following the success of "We're All Gonna Die", drummer Rob Youells joined GENERATION KILL and they went into the studio, this time with ex-GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal to record an album with a founding member of RUN-D.M.C., Darryl "D.M.C." McDaniels. The project was initially titled DMC GENERATION KILL before becoming its own entity, later renamed FRAGILE MORTALS.

Recorded once again with Nick Bellmore (HATEBREED, CORPSEGRINDER),"MKUltra" incorporates everything an aficionado of the thrash metal genre has been longing to hear for the last decade: crunchy riffing, capturing melodies and killer solos mixed with brutal, thought-provoking lyrics. Their heaviest album to date, the album showcases the diverse musical backgrounds of each seasoned band member, a signature sound which has defined and allowed GENERATION KILL to remain a band without limitations.

Photo credit: Melody Myers