  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

GEOFF TATE Looks Back On QUEENSRŸCHE's 1986 Tour As Support Act For BON JOVI: 'They Treated Everybody With Respect'

September 25, 2023

In a new interview with Michele Amabile of the 107.1 The Boss radio station, original QUEENSRŸCHE singer Geoff Tate reflected on the band's 1986 tour as the support act for BON JOVI. He said: "We opened up for 'em on the 'Slippery When Wet' tour. And they were just really starting to hit big at that time. And it was exciting to watch their success and how they handled it. It was such a wonderful band of guys at that time. They were very happy to be there. They were excited and they treated everybody with respect. They were one of the few bands that said to their opening act — which was us — 'Have the stage. Do with it as you please.' And they didn't hold anything back, which was very admirable. A lot of bands would see a band like us and feel competitive and maybe not so confident in their own abilities. But they did. They were a very good band. Very confident."

Last month, Tate told Mike Hsu of the 100 FM The Pike radio station that he was "on the second round of writing" his autobiography.

Geoff celebrated his 64th birthday on January 14 during his concert at Amaturo Theater in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

After Tate's current six-week tour of the United States, he will embark on a European tour playing QUEENSRŸCHE's "Operation: Mindcrime" album in its entirety to celebrate its 35th anniversary. He will return to the U.S. in early 2024 for a co-headlining tour with VANDENBERG, the band led by former WHITESNAKE guitarist Adrian Vandenberg.

In April 2014, Tate and QUEENSRŸCHE announced that a settlement had been reached after a nearly two-year legal battle where the singer sued over the rights to the QUEENSRŸCHE name after being fired in 2012.

Tate was replaced in QUEENSRŸCHE by former CRIMSON GLORY singer Todd La Torre.

As part of the settlement, Tate gained sole rights to perform the "Operation: Mindcrime" album in its entirety at "unique performances," as well as "Operation: Mindcrime II", the 2006 sequel to the original album.

"What we settled on in the court case was they bought the [QUEENSRŸCHE] name from me," Tate told The Gazette earlier this year. "It's probably a good thing because none of them, I don't think, could have survived if they had to go by their own names rather than the one QUEENSRŸCHE. It worked out for both parties really well."

In the summer of 2022, Tate underwent an aortic valve replacement at the Universitäts-Herzzentrum Freiburg-Bad Krozingen (University Heart Center Freiburg) in Bad Krozingen, Germany.

Find more on Queensryche
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).