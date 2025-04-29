LORRAINE LEWIS On Why She Was Fired From VIXEN: 'I Was Never Given A Reason'

In a new interview with Brutal Planet Media, former VIXEN singer Lorraine Lewis opened up about her 2024 exit from the band after a five-year run. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I didn't leave. I was fired. And so that's the truth of it. And I think when it all went down, I was really in shock, 'cause I had been in the band for over five years and I know that I did my job and I really believe I elevated the band. And people can say, 'Oh, she thinks she's all that,' just by that coming out of my mouth. But I really believe that. I think that I brought a new life to the band. And I come from the school of David Lee Roth, so I am in your face and I stick out my tongue a lot when I'm on stage 'cause it's like an exclamation mark when you're up there and it feels so damn good. And I just had the time of my life."

Lorraine continued: "I definitely miss the [VIXEN] girls. But at the same time, I think that everything really does happen for a reason. And I know that my path is my own and my own adventure to fulfill. And so I am happy with the time that I had with them. We did some amazing tours, amazing shows.

"It was never going to be my band," she added. "I knew it was not my band, but I really gave it my all and I think that we had a hell of a time, and again, elevated the brand, for sure, and really did everything I could to be that front person that I thought they wanted."

Regarding why she was fired from VIXEN, Lorraine said: "I still to this day do not know a reason; I was never given a reason. We were two weeks out of the summer [2024] tour, and I had new outfits and everything… I asked why. I asked why, but I was told that the reasons don't matter. And so that's really the truth."

Offering her theory for why she might have been fired from VIXEN, Lorraine said: "I'm just gonna say it: it's [drummer] Roxy [Petrucci] that runs the band. It's her band. And I've known Roxy for a very long time. I've known her for 30 years… I think maybe I've just always been a little bit too much for her, 'cause I just go for it. I'm not here to hurt anybody. I'm just here to have fun and live life to the fullest and just express myself. And rock and roll is rock and roll. You can't tame rock and roll. So I don't wanna be tamed in any way. [Laughs]

"So, that's what went down," Lewis continued. "And I spoke about this on Troy Patrick Farrell's ['This That And The Other'] podcast when it happened. It took me a couple of weeks to even talk about it. But it's been almost a year. It'll be a year in May. And I had just been in the studio recording with [original FOREIGNER singer] Lou Gramm, and then two days later I got this phone call from the manager. And it was, like, 'Whoa, what the hell just happened?' It was a wild ride."

Reflecting on how she felt after she got the news that she was no longer the singer of VIXEN, Lorraine said: "I will admit, the first few weeks I would wake up in the morning and it was like I was in a dream. It's like almost I couldn't get my footing, like even just walking, like getting out of bed and walking. It was just this whirlwind of, like, 'Did that really happen? Am I not in the band anymore?' It really took a while to sink in. And it was really challenging, emotionally, just to handle it, but at the same time, I'm a believer in fate and the universe and all good things are happening to me, and if I really believe that stuff I'm feeding myself or other people, I have to really believe it. If I say I know that things are always working out for me, then I know that part of the process is sometimes things fall away. And that's part of the universe pushing you to your path. And so I got my head around that… But little by little, here we are a year later and I can't even tell you how many amazing things are at my fingertips right now."

VIXEN's new singer Rosa Laricchiuta (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, HEADPINS) made her live debut with VIXEN on June 21, 2024 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California alongside GREAT WHITE, SLAUGHTER and QUIET RIOT.

During an appearance on the Battleline Podcast, VIXEN guitarist Brittany Denaro (a.k.a. Britt Lightning) discussed the decision to part ways with Lewis. Asked what she would say to fans who are concerned that VIXEN bears little resemblance to the band that broke through in the late 1980s, with Petrucci as the sole remaining member from VIXEN's classic lineup, Britt said: "Yeah, well, I think Roxy is definitely dedicated to maintaining the musical integrity of the classic VIXEN. And she said that. And I think for whatever reason, she feels that this change is gonna be a positive one… So, I'm excited. I trust her. She's been doing this a long time, and she knows what feels right."

Britt continued: "Sometimes things run its course. And, again, I'm not involved in in this decision or at liberty to really speak about … the reasons in it. But at the end of the day, it doesn't matter, I guess. We're forging forward, we're forging ahead, and there will be new music. And I think it's gonna rock. So I'm very excited."

Britt went on to discuss the importance of getting along with VIXEN's new singer on a personal level, explaining: "At the end of the day, obviously you have to be talented, but just being a good person and being a cool person, 'cause we spend a lot of time together. I mean, that saying, musicians, we get paid to travel and then we play the gig, but what do we get paid for? The travel. I mean, I've flown to South America for one 30-minute show and then flown right back. So that's a lot of travel time and not a lot of playing. And that's a lot of time that you have to be with each other, and if you're with somebody that just drives you nuts, that's the worst thing ever. And then you can tell on stage too. So you know there's good chemistry when — you can feel it, is what I'm saying, on stage. And I think the audience can always feel it too."

When VIXEN announced Lewis's exit from the band on May 27, 2024, the group said in a statement: "First of all we want to extend a special thank you to Lorraine Lewis. We're grateful for her contributions to VIXEN and wish her all the best in her career moving forward."

Prior to Lewis's addition to VIXEN, Petrucci, bassist Share Ross and Lightning vowed to "expand upon the VIXEN legacy while remaining true to our musical roots."

Gardner, Petrucci and Ross are considered to be part of VIXEN's classic lineup, along with founding guitarist Jan Kuehnemund, who died of cancer in October 2013.

Gardner contributed lead vocals to VIXEN's most commercially successful studio albums — "Vixen" (1988),"Rev It Up" (1990) and "Tangerine" (1998) — as well as the group's latest full-length release, 2018's live album "Live Fire".

More than three years ago, Ross announced that she was "taking a hiatus" from VIXEN. Her replacement was Julia Lage, formerly of the Latin Grammy-nominated Brazilian rock group BARRA DE SAIA and wife of Richie Kotzen. Lage made her live debut with VIXEN on February 8, 2022 at the pre-Monsters Of Rock cruise concert at Magic City Casino in Miami, Florida.

VIXEN's "Red" single, featuring Lewis, on vocals, arrived in October 2023. The official music video for the track, which was written and produced by CINDERELLA drummer Fred Coury, was directed by Drew Johnston and Vicente Cordero and edited by Ryan Conion.