GEORGE LYNCH Says Next LYNCH MOB Album Is Almost Done, Confirms New THE END MACHINE Singer

LYNCH MOB is putting the finishing touches on a new studio album for a tentative 2023 release. Joining former DOKKEN guitarist George Lynch in the newly reactivated band are his longtime drummer Jimmy D'Anda (BULLETBOYS) along with TANTRIC bassist Jaron Gulino, and singer Gabriel Colon.

Lynch offered an update on his long-running project in a new interview with MetalSucks. He said: "We've got the new [LYNCH MOB] lineup set, and we've got my guitars, Jaron Gulino's bass tracks, and Jimmy D'Anda's drums all finished. We need to get Gabriel Colon's vocals wrapped up and then go from there. The new lineup is really great, and I love what we're doing. So, we'll keep working on that with an eye to getting that out for 2023, too."

George also talked about the status of THE END MACHINE, his collaborative project with former DOKKEN and current FOREIGNER bassist Jeff Pilson. He said: "Jeff and I have been working intensely on the third END MACHINE record with our new singer, who is from India, Girish Pradhan [FIRSTBORNE, GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES], who is unbelievable. We loved Robert Mason [who sang on the first two THE END MACHINE albums], and he's an incredible singer, but we felt it was time for a little bit of a change. So, of all the records I'm working on — and there's a lot — I'm most excited about this next END MACHINE album. It's really powerful, and some of the tracks are downright scary good."

Asked what it is about the upcoming THE END MACHINE album that has him most excited, George said: "When me and Jeff get together, we're just a two-headed songwriting monster. It's crazy, but we finish each other's sentences and understand each other musically. I think that because we've been doing the same thing for so many decades, we know exactly what we're trying to do, but now we have a much better idea of how to get there than we used to. And when I work with other people — and I've worked with some great people — I don't have that connection with any other people like I do with Jeff. It's everything, from riffs, guitar sounds, and composition to putting that together. We're very attuned to each other, and our skill sets complement each other very well, so working on this record is an absolute joy, and it's got me very excited."

For much of the last year and a half, George had played dates around the U.S. under the name ELECTRIC FREEDOM, which he previously said was the new name of his "touring entity" after deciding to retire the LYNCH MOB band name in 2020. However, in October, it was reported that LYNCH MOB was once again playing shows.

Lynch discussed his change of heart in an interview with Full In Bloom. He said: "[LYNCH MOB is] just a brand I'd established for decades, obviously — over three decades. Nothing's perfect, and I've gotta just live with the fact that it has some negative connotations that I probably have to continue explaining for the rest of my life, and I don't mind doing that. But it is a brand that I built, and I'm just gonna stick with it. As far as a marketing thing and a brand thing and a business thing and a working thing, and it keeps my band guys working and it keeps the fans happy, it makes sense.

"I really felt, when I adopted ELECTRIC FREEDOM, that I was really going against the grain more than keeping the old name," he laughed. "I really felt a lot more resistance than I'd ever felt having LYNCH MOB; that was actually the reality of it. Nobody really liked it. And I didn't like living with that; it was just kind of uncomfortable. It's, like, 'Okay, well, we've just gotta put up with George's decision here to do this, but nobody agrees with it. We're not comfortable with it.' It has a sort of disingenuous ring to it. As much as my motives were pure — I felt honest — it just never caught on, on all kinds of levels."

In August 2020, Lynch announced that he was ending LYNCH MOB due to the racial insensitivity of the moniker, saying he would no longer record or perform under that name.

THE END MACHINE released its sophomore album, "Phase2", in April 2021 via Frontiers Music Srl.

"Phase2" featured drummer Steve Brown, younger brother of former DOKKEN drummer "Wild" Mick Brown, who played on THE END MACHINE's self-titled 2019 debut.