GEORGE LYNCH's THE BANISHMENT Shares Lyric Video For 'Right' Feat. TOMMY VICTOR

The official lyric video for the song "Right" from THE BANISHMENT can be seen below. The track, which features a guest appearance from Tommy Victor (PRONG),is taken from THE BANISHMENT's debut album, "Machine And Bone", which will arrive on March 10 via Frontiers Music Srl.

The band, a collaboration between guitarist George Lynch (LYNCH MOB, THE END MACHINE, ex-DOKKEN) and programmer and multi-instrumentalist Joe Haze, started in 2011, and since 2020, has also included Los Angeles-based artist/vocalist Devix Szell.

"Machine And Bone", which features an additional guest vocal appearance from Richard Patrick (FILTER),is a brooding, heavy industrial album with explosions of Lynch's bluesy and psychotic guitar licks.

Lynch emerged from the 1980s hard rock scene with the Los Angeles-based group DOKKEN and went on to become a world-renowned guitarist. Aside from DOKKEN, he also enjoyed great success with LYNCH MOB, the group he founded after leaving DOKKEN. Lynch has gone on to become a prolific (that is an understatement, to say the least) music creator, continuing with LYNCH MOB, releasing solo albums, and a wealth of collaborative efforts over the decades. Those include, but are not limited to, KXM with Doug Pinnick (KING'S X) and Ray Luzier (KORN),THE END MACHINE with Jeff Pilson (FOREIGNER, ex-DOKKEN),Mick Brown (ex-DOKKEN),and Robert Mason (WARRANT),SWEET & LYNCH with Michael Sweet (STRYPER),ULTRAPHONIX with Corey Glover (LIVING COLOUR),DIRTY SHIRLEY with Dino Jelusick (ANIMAL DRIVE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA),and many more. THE BANISHMENT sees Lynch continuing to expand the boundaries of his musical creativity, pushing himself into darker, more subliminal, and chaotic territory.

With production credits in the realms of rock, industrial, jazz, pop, and even reggae, Haze is an incredibly versatile producer, engineer, mixer, remixer, guitarist, and programmer. In the last few years, he has brought his skills to the forefront of the industrial music scene, working prominently with the group PRIMITIVE RACE — first as a remixer and then producing the band’s sophomore album, "Soul Pretender" — and as a member of the live lineup of LORDS OF ACID, touring with the band most recently on the 2017 "Sextreme Fest" tour. He is currently in the studio working on an upcoming album from PRIMITIVE RACE member and former FAITH NO MORE singer, the late Chuck Mosley.

Szell is an American artist, singer, musician, producer, and songwriter. Szell was born in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendora and spent his adolescence practicing guitar, writing original music, and playing experimental noise shows with local punk bands. He has spent time in bands like STAYTE, THE NARCOSIS DESIGN, MOMENTEM and SYMBOLISM, which featured former members of SAMHAIN and CHRISTIAN DEATH. He also contributed and composed scores for Catherine Hardwicke's psycho thriller rock opera "Plush", Jamie Deacon's "Way To Blue" and Susanne Landau's "Stick And Poke". He has also made his directorial debut with THE BANISHMENT's first music video, "Got What You Wanted". As a performer, Szell is earnest and chaotic, his voice haunting, powerful, and soul-stirring, with a stage presence that is mesmerizing and dramatic.

"Machine And Bone" track listing:

01. Reaction

02. Max Pain (featuring Richard Patrick)

03. Right (featuring Tommy Victor)

04. Lost Horizon

05. The Dread (featuring Jason Charles Miller)

06. Reunion

07. Terra Nullius

08. Got What You Wanted

09. Terror (featuring Tommy Victor)

10. Machine And Bone

THE BANISHMENT is:

Devix Szell - Vocals

George Lynch - Guitars

Joe Haze - Programming, Synth, Engineer, Mixer