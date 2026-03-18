RICHIE FAULKNER Doesn't See JUDAS PRIEST Retiring Anytime Soon: 'I Joined The Band On A Farewell Tour, And That Was 15 Years Ago'

In a new interview with Mike Hsu of the 100 FM The Pike radio station, JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner was asked if there is a "timeline" as to how much longer PRIEST can keep touring and recording new albums. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't have it. I mean, I joined the band on a farewell tour, and that was 15 years ago. So if I know anything about those guys, they live for it too. We're doing another record. We're doing another tour this year. And I've seen the cycle. We do a new record and we get fired up to play live. And then you play live and you get fired up to do some more tunes in the studio. You do the album and you get fired up to go out again. And they've been doing that for 50 years. So I don't see that that changing anytime soon. So, yeah, I mean, if history tells us anything, [it's] that they're gonna be around for a while."

A little over a year ago, JUDAS PRIEST bassist Ian Hill told Shaggy of 94.9 and 104.5 The Pick that Faulkner's addition to the band's lineup largely contributed to PRIEST's decision to stay on the road a decade and a half after the legendary British heavy metal group announced its "farewell" tour. Asked what has kept PRIEST going strong and not calling it quits, as was the original plan, Hill said: "Richie Faulkner. [Laughs] Yeah, he came, he replaced Ken [original PRIEST guitarist Kenneth 'K.K.' Downing], who went off to do his own thing .Of course, the whole idea was to slow down a little bit and to take the workload down a notch. But Richie came along with boundless enthusiasm and all this energy, and he just sort of rubbed off on the rest of us. And here we are three albums, three tours, four tours later — well, five tours later, if you count the [2011-2012] 'Epitaph' ['farewell'] tour — and we're still going strong. I mean, we're motoring. We're loving it. We really are."

When Shaggy noted that PRIEST last two albums, 2024's "Invincible Shield" and 2018's "Firepower", are some of the stronger LPs in the PRIEST catalog, Ian said: "I [feel the same way], yes. I do, very much so. It's something we always try and do, is try and take a step forward with each album. I mean, you're learning stuff all the time, and whatever we learn, we try and put it into the next project. And we've done that right from the very start, right from way back in early '70s. And it's important that you do it, because it keeps you modern and it keeps you relevant. And you can sort of make that connection with the younger fans, which is important. I mean, the original fans are all our age, and they're all sort of expiring. But we've been able to make that connection with the younger people. And you look down from stage, and you see people in late teens, early twenties, what have you. And they're loving it, and it's not just the new stuff that they're loving — they're singing along to the older stuff, 20, 30 years old, what have you. So you've got them interested in that and they've gone back into the heritage of the band and started to look at some of the earlier material. And it's great news — not just for us, but it's great news for metal in general, that these people are still getting interested into it."

Back in 2014, PRIEST guitarist Glenn Tipton was asked during an appearance on "Rockline" if people may have misconstrued what he and his bandmates said in late 2010 about not wanting to do any more extensive touring ever again. Glenn responded at the time: "We, uh, lied. [Laughs] The statement we made was we're gonna do no more world tours. As we said before, it takes a massive chunk out of your life. It's pretty arduous out there — almost two years, the last one, playing two and a half hours every night, four or five shows a week. But we enjoyed every second of it. And we said that at the end of it, we weren't gonna do any more world tours, but we didn't rule out any dates. And we just got so enthused with the new album and everything that we put some dates in."

Asked by "Rockline" host Bob Coburn if it's fair to say retirement didn't work out for the band at all, Tipton replied: "We lied. We lied. We didn't mean to." Singer Rob Halford added: "Actually, it's Richie Faulkner's fault; let's blame Richie. We can't overemphasize the importance of having Richie with us at this point in our career."

He continued: "When Richie joined us for the 'Epitaph' tour, extraordinary things were happening night after night after night. And that, accompanied with some of the things that Richie was doing backstage before the show, laying down licks with his little portable recording gear, it was just this energy that was just out of control. So, naturally, when you come off a tour like that and you digest everything, you're just raring to go and we couldn't wait to get into the writing mode and start making music together."

Back in September 2024, Halford told Ned of the Waterloo, Iowa radio station Rock 108 about the prospect of retiring: "I think if your desire is still there, if your passion is still there, if you can still deliver the goods, to quote a PRIEST song, if you're moving along and the machine's not too wobbly, you can still get from A to B on one wheel, as long as it looks good and sounds good and all the other pieces are in place, why would you wanna retire? I wouldn't know what to do with my life if I suddenly couldn't do this beautiful work. I need to do it. It's part of me that I need to do to live as a person because I love it so much. And I think I'm speaking for everybody in PRIEST. And that's the leading light that pushes through. That's what keeps you carrying on. You marry that instantly with our glorious fans here in America and around the world that have kept this heavy metal machine rolling, because we can't do this alone. We'd look pretty dumb going into an arena if there's nobody in there. You need people there. That's part of the experience. It completes you. A live show completes the love of your band. It's like going to see your favorite basketball team or football team. You can watch them on the TV, you can get the shirt, you can see them on the Internet, but going to see them live, going to support them live is the ultimate commitment and dedication. So our fans are the biggest part of this story. We're nothing without our fans. It's true."

In March 2024, Hill was asked by Spain's Rock FM if he and his PRIEST bandmates had thought about a possible retirement yet. The now-74-year-old bassist responded: "No, we have no plan to retire yet. We're still able to perform. The time to think about retiring is when your performances start to dip and you're not doing too well. You have to think about it then. We're not stupid; we know that we're not getting any younger and that there will be a time when we have to retire, but there's no plans to do so just yet."

Earlier that same month, Halford was asked by Germany's Rock Antenne if there is an end to JUDAS PRIEST. The now-74-year-old singer responded: "No, no. It's a good question. And no. I think once you start thinking about the end, you start to kind of deflate and decompress and the light starts to get a bit dim. I think all of us in this band, we're just so grateful to be where we are with this 19th studio album, 'Invincible Shield'. I think if you say, 'One more tour and then we're gonna call it quits,' or, 'One more album. Then we'll call it quits.' … Hey, listen, life is life. We all have the emotions, 'Oh, god. I've gotta work today. I just wanna stay in bed and watch the TV.' It's perfectly normal. But you have to balance that up against all these great things that JUDAS PRIEST has been blessed to achieve. And this thing about responsibility as well — I've gotta tell you, you owe your fans everything. So we've gotta come back to Germany, gotta come back to Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Japan, New Zealand, Australia. All of our beautiful fans are waiting and waiting and waiting to see this band again and celebrate this music that we make with JUDAS PRIEST."

In February 2024, Faulkner was asked by Mexico's Summa Inferno how much longer he thinks PRIEST can keep touring and recording. He responded: "Well, it's not for me to say, really. Those guys were the originators of PRIEST metal and they're still doing it and it's up to them, really. If they ever feel like they don't wanna do it or they can't do it anymore, that's for them to decide.

"When I joined the band, it was only for one tour, and that was gonna be the farewell tour. So, obviously, I've had to think about what I'm gonna do after PRIEST from that time. For all I know, that was gonna be the only tour, [and] then I'd have to do something after that. So it's always been a part of my mindset. But as long as PRIEST are here and we all wanna do it together and they wanna do it and push on, then I'm here for it. I'm here to fly the flag for them however long they wanna do it."

Back in 2019, Hill told Canada's "Thorn Of Rock" radio show that there were no plans for the band to retire anytime soon. "We've done it for 50 years, and it would just seem strange if we stopped," he said. "Having said that, we thoroughly enjoy what we're doing, which is a main motivation these days. And there's no reason to stop. As long as can put on quality performances and put out quality music, we'll keep on doing so. And as long as the fine people who are the PRIEST fans are happy with that, there's no reason for us to stop."

Hill is the sole remaining original member of PRIEST, which formed in 1969. Halford joined the group in 1973 and Tipton signed on in 1974. Rob left PRIEST in the early 1990s to form his own band, then came back to PRIEST in 2003. Original guitarist K.K. Downing parted ways with the band in 2011, and was replaced by Faulkner.

Halford was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020 after experiencing symptoms for at least a couple of years. In July of that year, Rob underwent prostatectomy, an operation where the entire prostate gland is removed plus some of the tissue around it, including the seminal vesicles. After more cancer was found in 2021, he went through radiation treatments and eventually got then all-clear. He also had an appendectomy after a tumor was discovered on his appendix.

Faulkner suffered an acute cardiac aortic dissection during PRIEST's performance at the Louder Than Life festival in September 2021. Faulkner was rushed to the UofL Health - Jewish Hospital where the cardiothoracic surgery team needed approximately 10 hours to complete a life-saving surgery.

Halford's cancer battle and Faulkner's acute cardiac aortic dissection are not the only health scares the members of PRIEST have had to deal with in recent years. Tipton was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease nearly two decades ago but announced in early 2018 he was going to sit out touring activities in support of PRIEST's "Firepower" album. He was replaced by "Firepower" and "Invincible Shield" producer Andy Sneap, who is also known for his work in NWOBHM revivalists HELL and cult thrash outfit SABBAT.

JUDAS PRIEST's latest studio album, "Invincible Shield", arrived in March 2024 via Sony Music.

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