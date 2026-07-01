RIVAL SONS' JAY BUCHANAN Releases Cover Of BLACK SABBATH's 'Changes'

Jay Buchanan, frontman of RIVAL SONS, has released a heartbreaking rendition of BLACK SABBATH track "Changes" from the BLACK SABBATH album "Vol. 4" (1972). The western-gothic-style cover (in the same vein as Jay's debut solo album "Weapons Of Beauty" which was released earlier this year) came about after Jay was asked to cover a SABBATH track for a Rolling Stone France session. The song has taken on special meaning for the singer, finding depth and resonance in "Changes" after the events of the past year.

Buchanan spent 18 months on the road with BLACK SABBATH around the world, when RIVAL SONS were main support on SABBATH's "The End" tour. As Ozzy Osbourne put it while talking about RIVAL SONS: "It's so refreshing to see a band coming up with such a great vibe… you see 500 bands and you see one and you go, 'Fuck, they're good.'"

Jay offers this heartbreaking cover in homage to Ozzy and SABBATH, on the anniversary of what was a most brilliant and never-to-be-replicated charity stadium event "Back To The Beginning".

Jay states: "The chorus lyrics in this song, just four short words, are so eloquent to me. Ozzy became a permanent fixture in my life about ten years ago and the man I witnessed was a man who, against just about all odds, won. This man left us last year, in victory. I wanted to frame the song in that context, the hero that was allowed to age, lived to see his grandchildren and in his very last sunsets be kissed by the entire goddamn world when we saw him off at Villa Park last year."

The cover is available on all streaming services July 1, 2026, and as a very limited 300 copy run of seven-inch singles only available at Fingerprints Records in Long Beach, California.

Buchanan is currently in Scandinavia playing two sold-out shows in Stockholm, Sweden and Oslo, Norway. He will continue his solo tour dates with a five-date solo U.K. tour in July 2026 bracketing RIVAL SONS' eagerly awaited headline slot at Steelhouse Festival on July 25.

Buchanan will play solo acoustic concerts at Brighton Komedia, Southampton Attic, Bristol Lantern, Birmingham Glee Club and Leeds Wardrobe. The shows follow the February release of Jay Buchanan's critically acclaimed solo album "Weapons Of Beauty". including one of Rolling Stone's best songs of 2026 (so far),"True Black".

On the U.K. tour dates, Jay adds: "The idea of visiting these U.K. cities I've loved for years now as a solo artist is very exciting for me on this short outing. People have been so supportive, thank you!"

Buchanan is a vocalist, songwriter and performer of rare intensity — a preacher-voiced storyteller whose live performances feel less like concerts and more like communal reckonings. He has spent over a decade commanding the world's biggest stages with RIVAL SONS, wielding a voice that can roar like thunder or fall to a near-whisper. These shows promise to linger long after the lights go down.

Released in February 2026, "Weapons Of Beauty" found Buchanan stepping away from the safety of RIVAL SONS and into his own romantic desert wilderness. The album marks his tenth collaboration with nine-time Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb — one of modern rock's most enduring creative partnerships. Cobb reflects: "I think this record is like seeing into the heart of Jay — no filter, no noise, just pure raw emotion."

Buchanan's live presence is magnetic and unvarnished. There is no artifice, no theatrical smoke and mirrors — only truth, conviction and a deep respect for the power of song. Stories flow freely between songs, shaped by wide skies, the people he has met and loved along the road, and a profound sense of introspection. His voice, steeped in gospel, soul and American roots music, moves effortlessly between grit and grace, embodying both the rock star and the singer-songwriter in the same breath.

Beyond his own work, Buchanan appeared in the acclaimed biopic "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" last year, and has collaborated with artists including Brandi Carlile, Barry Gibb, Miranda Lambert, MASSIVE ATTACK and Jason Isbell, most recently joining country star Cody Johnson on stage during his headline set at Stagecoach festival, California for their new duet "Rabbit Gets The Gun".

Image credit: Jukka Heikkinen