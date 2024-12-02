'Get Thrashed: The Story Of Thrash Metal' Spinoff Film To Be Released Next Week

Lightyear Entertainment has announced that it will release a spinoff of the acclaimed "Get Thrashed: The Story Of Thrash Metal" (2006) titled "Get Thrashed: Around The World" on Tuesday, December 10.

Nearly 20 years after the release of the original "Get Thrashed", Lighyear has teamed up with the film's director, Rick Ernst, to create a brand-new feature using a mix of deleted scenes, unused interviews, and updated graphics. "Around The World" takes audiences on a global journey through the thrash metal phenomenon, highlighting lesser-known bands and thrash metal scenes that reveal the genre's international impact. Focusing on individual countries like Germany, France, U.K., Norway, Denmark, Brazil, Japan, Australia, and many more, even the most hardcore of thrash metal fans are sure to learn something new.

The new film has also been mastered in 1080p using up-to-date technology that was not available in 2006 for the original "Get Thrashed" movie.

With interviews from members of legendary bands like METALLICA, SLIPKNOT, SLAYER, MEGADETH and dozens more who didn't appear in the original, "Around The World" showcases exclusive insights into the genre's influence beyond the United States, illustrating how thrash metal became a cultural force across continents.

In addition to a newly recorded foreword, intermission and afterword from Ernst, "Around The World" also features a full section on American bands that weren't mentioned in the "The Story Of Thrash Metal". These new interviews are paired with archival concert footage and behind-the-scenes photos, helping paint a richer and more in-depth picture of the American thrash metal scene.

Whether a die-hard fan or a newcomer, audiences will find something new in this compelling exploration of thrash metal's worldwide reach.

"Get Thrashed: Around The World" is set to release digitally on Tuesday, December 10.

"Get Thrashed: The Story Of Thrash Metal" covered the evolution, cultural impact, and musical influence of thrash metal, an extreme form of heavy metal which burst on to the scene in the early-to-mid-1980s. Told first-hand by members of bands such as METALLICA, MEGADETH, SLAYER and ANTHRAX, as well as using raw, original show footage, Ernst demonstrated how and why many of these bands emerged from playing local parties and small clubs to headlining major arenas and stadiums. The film is a roller coaster ride of extreme music and personalities, starting with the most famous thrash metal pioneers METALLICA and highlighting other genre-defining bands like MEGADETH, SLAYER, EXODUS and more. The documentary featured interviews with over 50 artists, including past and current members of METALLICA, MEGADETH, ANTHRAX, SLAYER, PANTERA, EXODUS, LAMB OF GOD, TESTAMENT, SHADOWS FALL, IN FLAMES, KREATOR, DESTRUCTION, HATEBREED and many more. The artists discussed the groundbreaking music of the thrash metal scene, the culture surrounding it and includes raw, live concert footage depicting mosh pits, stage diving, head-banging, partying and the over-the-top antics that went along with the thrash metal movement. The movie broke down how the thrash metal scene grew from its DIY beginnings in Los Angeles and San Francisco, then reached the East Coast, conquered Europe, and even took root in countries like Brazil and Australia. "Get Thrashed: The Story Of Thrash Metal" highlighted the similarities and differences in each region while illustrating how the seeds that were planted by thrash metal gave rise to the modern-day breed of extreme heavy metal and hard rock. The film featured wall-to-wall music from METALLICA, MEGADETH, PANTERA, SLAYER, ANTHRAX, EXODUS, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and many more, and contained over 90 minutes of bonus footage, featuring thrash scenes and bands from around the world. The DVD offered more than three hours of content, including director's commentary by Ernst and associate producer Rat Skates (ex-OVERKILL drummer),plus liner notes from legendary EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt.

"Get Thrashed: The Story of Thrash Metal" appeared in over 20 film festivals, highlighted by invitations to the prestigious Silver Lake Film Festival (LA),Oldenberg Film Festival (Germany),Athens International Film Festival (Greece) and Raindance Film Festival (London). The film's year-long run on the film festival circuit saw the documentary screen to packed houses and sold-out theaters around the world while picking up awards including Best Documentary (2007 Seattle True Independent Film Festival, Backseat Film Festival, New York International Independent Film & Video Festival),SAFILM Grand Prize Award (2007 San Antonio Underground Film Festival),Best Soundtrack (2007 Backseat Film Festival) and Best Director (NYIIFVF).