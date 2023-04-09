GHOST Announces ' Phantomime' Covers EP, Shares 'Jesus He Knows Me' Music Video

Fresh off winning "Best Rock Album Of The Year" at the iHeart Radio Music Awards, GHOST has announced "Phantomime", a five-song covers EP intended from the start to follow last year's international chart-topping opus "Impera". A diverse and spellbinding sampling of the Grammy Award-winning band's musical DNA, "Phantomime" is comprised of covers of classics and deep cuts by TELEVISION, GENESIS, THE STRANGLERS, IRON MAIDEN and Tina Turner. "Phantomime" pays tribute in equal measure to every one of these unlikely bedfellow, influences while stamping them all with GHOST's undeniable sonic signature.

The announcement of "Phantomime"'s impending release also solves the mystery of GHOST's recent "Jesus Is Coming" campaign, as referenced in the Good Friday premiere of the newest installment of the band's long-running webisode series, "Chapter 17: Nap Time". "Phantomime"'s May 18 release via Loma Vista Recordings is heralded by GHOST's interpretation of GENESIS's 1992 satirical stab at televangelists "Jesus He Knows Me", available now to stream and download.

This second coming of "Jesus He Knows Me" is accompanied by an Alex Ross Perry-directed video that will surely make the case that one person's beauty is another's blasphemy. Culminating in a climactic ritual that must be seen to be believed, GHOST's visual interpretation of "Jesus He Knows Me" rises to the occasion in unholy fashion — and then some.

"Phantomime" track listing:

01. See No Evil (TELEVISION)

02. Jesus He Knows Me (GENESIS)

03. Hanging Around (THE STRANGLERS)

04. Phantom Of The Opera (IRON MAIDEN)

05. We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) (Tina Turner)

GHOST is no stranger to covers, having previously tackled material originally written and recorded by THE BEATLES ("Here Comes The Sun"), ABBA ("I'm A Marionette"), DEPECHE MODE ("Waiting For The Night"), Roky Erickson ("If You Have Ghosts"), METALLICA ("Enter Sandman"), PET SHOP BOYS ("It's A Sin") and EURYTHMICS ("Missionary Man"), among others.

This past February, GHOST revealed details of its upcoming "Re-Imperatour" summer 2023 U.S. tour with special guest AMON AMARTH. Produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, the 27-date trek kicks off on Wednesday, August 2 in Concord, California at Concord Pavilion, with stops in Salt Lake City, Chicago, Cincinnati, Austin and more before wrapping up with the band's Monday, September 11 return to the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

GHOST is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Impera", which sold 70,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. It marked the third top 10 album — and fifth top 40-charting set — for the Swedish act. The 12-song effort was produced by Klas Åhlund and mixed by Andy Wallace.

"Impera" landed at position No. 1 in Germany and Sweden, No. 2 in the U.K., Netherlands, Belgium and Norway, No. 3 in Australia, No. 5 in France and Ireland, and No. 20 in Italy.

GHOST leader Tobias Forge worked on the follow-up to 2018's "Prequelle" with Åhlund and Swedish co-writers Salem Al Fakir and Vincent Pontare, whose credits include Madonna and Lady Gaga.

In January, GHOST released a new version of its song "Spillways" featuring a guest appearance by DEF LEPPARD singer Joe Elliott.

"Spillways" is taken from "Impera", which was released in March 2022.