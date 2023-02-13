  • facebook
GHOST Announces Summer 2023 U.S. Tour With AMON AMARTH; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

February 13, 2023

GHOST has revealed details of its upcoming "Re-Imperatour" summer 2023 U.S. tour with special guest AMON AMARTH. Produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, the 27-date trek kicks off on Wednesday, August 2 in Concord, California at Concord Pavilion, with stops in Salt Lake City, Chicago, Cincinnati, Austin and more before wrapping up with the band's Monday, September 11 return to the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, February 15 at 3:00 p.m. EST and end on Thursday, February 16 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "TWENTIES" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here before Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. local.

"Re-Imperatour" 2023 tour dates:

Aug. 02 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
Aug. 04 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 05 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest
Aug. 07 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 08 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *
Aug. 11 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 12 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 14- Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 15 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aug. 16 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 18 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Aug. 20 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Aug. 22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug. 23 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 25 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 27 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Aug. 29 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Aug. 30 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
Aug. 31 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sep. 02 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sep. 03 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sep. 05 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sep. 07 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Sep. 08 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sep. 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum ^

* Non-Live Nation date
^ AMON AMARTH not on this date

GHOST is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Impera", which sold 70,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. It marked the third top 10 album — and fifth top 40-charting set — for the Swedish act. The 12-song effort was produced by Klas Åhlund and mixed by Andy Wallace.

"Impera" landed at position No. 1 in Germany and Sweden, No. 2 in the U.K., Netherlands, Belgium and Norway, No. 3 in Australia, No. 5 in France and Ireland, and No. 20 in Italy.

GHOST leader Tobias Forge worked on the follow-up to 2018's "Prequelle" with Åhlund and Swedish co-writers Salem Al Fakir and Vincent Pontare, whose credits include Madonna and Lady Gaga.

Last month GHOST released a new version of its song "Spillways" featuring a guest appearance by DEF LEPPARD singer Joe Elliott.

"Spillways" is taken from "Impera", which was released in March 2022.

