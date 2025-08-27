GHOST Collaborates With PLUGINZ On Jack Rack Collection

Music lifestyle brand Pluginz has debuted the Ghost x Jack Rack collection — now available on thejackrack.com, with a broader rollout coming soon via Amazon and select retailers.

The officially licensed GHOST Jack Rack channels the band's unmistakably haunting aesthetic. Made with real amplifier parts, this wall-mounted key holder is both a functional daily accessory and a darkly stylish collectible for fans of the band. Each purchase includes four branded guitar plug keychains and a wall mount kit for easy install. Two swappable magnetic faceplates are also available for those who want to mix things up with even more ghoulish flair.

"At Pluginz, we're all about bringing the look and feel of iconic music into everyday life. Tapping into GHOST's theatrical vibe while growing our lineup of legendary rock and metal licenses has been an absolute blast," said Mike Stricklin, founder and CEO of Pluginz.

This latest drop follows recent rollouts with MEGADETH and Ozzy Osbourne, further cementing Pluginz's reputation for serving superfans of some of the biggest names in music.

Follow Pluginz on LinkedIn and @pluginzkeychains on Instagram and for updates, behind-the-scenes peeks, and more product reveals.

Following a decade of achievements, including a Grammy Award, an American Music Award, an iHeart Radio Award, a string of RIAA-certified gold and platinum singles, and a box office record-breaking feature film, 2025 has already proven to be GHOST's busiest, most ambitious and outright biggest year to date. The No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 of "Skeletá" (the first hard rock act to top the U.S. charts in four years),the sixth album from the Swedish theatrical rock icons, and the 10-million-plus YouTube views for its insidiously melodic singles "Lachryma" and "Satanized" heralded the next phase of an inevitable path to world domination. With over 550,000 faithful acolytes having witnessed the otherworldly spectacle of the "Skeletour World Tour 2025" — including a sold-out first-ever headline date at Madison Square Garden at which The New York Times reported "A sense of devotion was palpable among fans. Showgoers streamed out of Penn Station dressed in GHOST-themed costumes, including skeletal face paint, papal robes and nun habits." Throughout "Skeletour", GHOST has brought career-spanning setlists to life in suitably grandiose style, with the newly anti-christened Papa V Perpetua presiding over a phantasmagoric new production further elevating the live rituals that propelled the band's debut feature film "Rite Here Rite Now" to become the highest-grossing hard rock cinema event in North American history. "Skeletá" and the accompanying "Skeletour" stand to radically grow the always burgeoning, uniquely impassioned and unflaggingly loyal legions who eat, sleep and dress GHOST. From longtime devoted disciples to the curious uninitiated, all are continuously welcomed to find communion, salvation and escape in "Skeletá" and the ever-expanding world of GHOST.

Pluginz is a music lifestyle brand bringing the spirit of the stage and the look of iconic gear into everyday life. Best known for the Jack Rack — a wall-mounted key holder made with real amp materials — Pluginz blends form and function with a rock-inspired edge that speaks to musicians and fans alike. From guitar plug keychains to build-your-own Jack Racks, apparel, and more, Pluginz delivers both original creations and officially licensed collabs with icons like Marshall, Fender, OASIS and Ozzy Osbourne. Designed to turn heads, Pluginz gear brings backstage attitude to any space.

Pluginz products are available through its official web site and select retailers, including Guitar Center and Amazon. Explore the full lineup at pluginzkeychains.com and follow along @pluginzkeychains on Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest.