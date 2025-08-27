TRIUMPH To Be Inducted Into Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Canadian rock band TRIUMPH is among the nine legendary songwriters set to join the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

Eight other music creators will also be honored as part of Legends — a 2025 series of induction events saluting songwriters whose music has helped define Canada's cultural landscape for generations.

This year's inductees — TRIUMPH, François Cousineau, Andy Kim, Kate & Anna McGarrigle, Michel Pagliaro, Jane Siberry, Ian Thomas, Gino Vannelli and Florent Vollant — represent a rich cross-section of Canadian music history, from chart-topping hits and folk traditions to rock anthems, studio cabaret, and groundbreaking francophone and Indigenous voices. Though their styles and languages vary, they are united by a shared legacy of creativity, cultural contribution, and storytelling that resonates far beyond the stage. Together, they exemplify the depth, diversity, and enduring impact of Canadian songwriting.

"This year's Legends embody the values that define Canadian songwriting: artistic courage, cultural contribution, and storytelling that transcends genre and language," says Nick Fedor, executive director, Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame. "The Legends series is more than an awards show — it's a national stage for celebrating legacy, inspiring the next generation, and elevating the role of the songwriter in our cultural identity."

Following the celebrations in Toronto and Montreal, the Class Of 2025 inductees will be indelibly honored at the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame's permanent location at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre in Calgary, which features exclusive artifacts and one-of-a-kind memorabilia celebrating Canada's greatest songwriters and inductees.

Building on its successful 2023 debut, Legends returns to celebrate generational songs and songwriters with inductions into the Class Of 2025. These intimate, exclusive events will once again honor Canada's rich musical legacy in two of the country's most iconic music cities. This year's celebrations will take place at the Meridian Arts Centre in Toronto on October 17 and Espace St-Denis in Montreal on November 17.

Each evening will feature live tributes and special guest performances from emerging and sought-after artists, while also shining a spotlight on the Breakthrough Songwriter Award — an initiative that recognizes and amplifies Canada's most exciting emerging songwriting talent. This year's nominees will be announced soon, joining past honorees such as Jessie Reyez, Mustafa, Lowell and Charlotte Cardin.

The Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame continues to invest in the future of Canadian music through initiatives like the Legends series, Song & Score Day, and special Hall of Fame Masterclasses presented by RBC — each designed to connect generations of music creators. Taking place in tandem with the Legends Induction events, these programs feature educational sessions, artist panels, and rare opportunities to engage with iconic and emerging songwriters. Full details will be announced soon.

Tickets for the induction event at Toronto's Meridian Arts Centre on October 17 go on sale today at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Tickets for the Montreal event will go on sale at a later date.

The Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame (CSHF) is a national and non-profit organization that is dedicated to honoring and celebrating Canadian songwriters and those who've dedicated their lives to the legacy of music. The CSHF also works to educate the public about these achievements, and to foster the next generation of songwriters through year-round initiatives and events. In December of 2011, SOCAN (the Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada) acquired the CSHF; and the Hall Of Fame continues to be run as a separate organization, guided by its own Board of Directors, comprised of both Anglophone and Francophone music creators and publishers, as well as representation from the record industry. The CSHF's mandate aligns with SOCAN's objectives as a songwriter and publisher membership-based organization.

On June 6, TRIUMPH reunited for three-song reunion performance at the Rogers Festival At The Final in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, where TRIUMPH guitarist/vocalist Rik Emmett and drummer and vocalist Gil Moore and were joined by guitarist Phil X, drummer and keyboardist Brent Fitz and bassist Todd Kerns.

Prior to the Edmonton set, TRIUMPH's last performance took place at an invite-only event in November 2019 in front of a couple of hundred "superfans" at MetalWorks studio in Mississauga (a suburb of Toronto),Ontario, Canada where Moore, Emmett and bassist Mike Levine played a three-song set consisting of "When The Lights Go Down", "Lay It On The Line" and "Magic Power". It marked TRIUMPH's first performance in 11 years, as well as its first as a pure three-piece power trio in 31 years. Portions of the performance were included in TRIUMPH's 2021 documentary "Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine", which was produced by Banger Films and directed by Sam Dunn and Marc Ricciardelli.

Emmett, who quit TRIUMPH — acrimoniously, in 1988 — over music and business disputes, went on to pursue a solo career, while TRIUMPH carried on with future BON JOVI guitarist Phil X for one more album, 1992's "Edge Of Excess", before calling it a day the following year.

Emmett was estranged, both personally and professionally, from the two other members of the legendary Canadian classic rock power trio for 18 years before they repaired their relationship.

After 20 years apart, Emmett, Levine and Moore played at the 2008 editions of the Sweden Rock Festival and Rocklahoma. A DVD of the historic Sweden performance was made available four years later.

TRIUMPH is a celebrated Canadian rock power trio that rose to prominence in the late 1970s and 1980s with a blend of hard rock anthems and spectacular live performances. Formed in 1975 in Toronto by Emmett, Levine and Moore, TRIUMPH has sold over 15 million albums worldwide and earned 18 gold and nine platinum certifications in Canada and the United States. Its sound — marked by Emmett's virtuoso guitar work and the group's soaring vocals — produced classic rock staples like "Lay It On The Line", "Magic Power" and "Fight The Good Fight", helping define arena rock for a generation.

By the early 1980s, TRIUMPH was headlining arenas on international tours, renowned for its elaborate, high-tech live shows featuring state-of-the-art lighting, lasers, and pyrotechnics. After a decade and a half of relentless success, the band's legacy grew in the ensuing years, and earned the band some of Canada's highest honors. Among their numerous awards, TRIUMPH was inducted into the Canadian Music Industry Hall Of Fame in 2007, into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame in 2008, and into Canada's Walk Of Fame in 2019. Today, TRIUMPH continues to inspire new generations of fans around the world. From humble origins in the '70s to sold-out arenas and hall of fame accolades, TRIUMPH's career is a true rock and roll success story — a triumph in every sense of the word.