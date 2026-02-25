GHOST Is Nominated For Six Swedish GRAMMIS Awards For 'Skeletá' Album

GHOST has been nominated in six categories at this year's edition of the Swedish Grammis awards (Swedish Grammy equivalent),which will be held on April 29 at Annexet in Stockholm.

In addition to being up for the "Artist Of The Year" and "Album Of The Year" awards for 2025's "Skeletá" LP, GHOST is in the running for the " Hard Rock & Metal" honor, while band mastermind Tobias Forge, Max Grahn, Vincent Pontare and Salem Al Fakir are also up for "Producer", "Songwriter" and "Lyricist" awards for their work on the record.

GHOST 2026 Grammis nominations:

* Årets Artist / Artist Of The Year

* Årets Album / Album Of The Year

* Årets Hårdrock/ Metal / Hard Rock & Metal

* Årets Producent / Producer

* Årets Kompositör / Songwriter

* Årets Textförfattare / Lyricist

GHOST had been nominated for seven Grammis awards in the past, and have won the "Hard Rock & Metal" award four times: for "Infestissumam", "Meliora", the "Popestar" EP and "Impera".

In May 2025, "Skeletá" landed at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 86,000 equivalent album units earned in the United States in the LP's first week of release. According to Billboard, 89% of that figure (77,000) consisted of traditional album sales, with vinyl purchases accounting for over 44,000 copies. Notably, "Skeletá" was the first hard rock album to reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 since AC/DC's "Power Up" in 2020.

"Skeletá" marked GHOST's ninth Billboard 200-charted effort and was the band's fifth to reach the Top 10. The band first landed on the chart in 2013 with its second album, "Infestissumam".

Prior to "Skeletá"'s arrival, GHOST had peaked at No. 2 with its previous full-length studio album, 2022's "Impera".

The 2026 North American leg of GHOST's "Skeletour" world tour kicked off on January 21 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida and concluded on February 23 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

The European leg of GHOST's 2025 world tour kicked off on April 15, 2025 in Manchester, United Kingdom and concluded on May 24, 2025 in Oslo, Norway.

The North American leg of GHOST's 2025 tour launched on July 9, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland and wrapped up on August 16, 2025 in Houston, Texas.