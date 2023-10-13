  • facebook
GHOST Releases 10th-Anniversary Edition Of 'Phallos Mortuus' Box Set

October 13, 2023

In the world of heavy metal, there are iconic bands, and then there's GHOST. The enigmatic Swedish metal act has been captivating audiences worldwide with their unique blend of theatricality, melody, and darkness for over a decade. One of their most notorious releases, the "Phallos Mortuus" ritual box set, originally unveiled in 2013, is making a triumphant return as a 10th-anniversary edition. This collector's gem, laden with mystique and a heavy dose of humor, is once again available for GHOST enthusiasts and metal aficionados to savor.

The "Phallos Mortuus" ritual box set is a testament to GHOST's artistic daring and an unapologetic exploration of their controversial themes. The "X Anniversary Edition" preserves the essence of the original, housed in a bible box adorned with gold embossed artwork and lined with sumptuous red velvet. As a hallmark of authenticity, the package includes a customized GHOST foil emblem on a divorce paper scroll. The GHOST brushed metal logo pin is yet another intriguing addition, marking this box set as an indispensable addition to any true fan's collection. And just like the original version the most eyebrow-raising inclusions in the "Phallos Mortuus – X Anniversary Edition" is the bronze-effect metal butt plug with a molded "Grucifix" logo base. GHOST has always been notorious for pushing boundaries and exploring unconventional themes in their music and merchandise, and this element of the box set undoubtedly reinforces their commitment to the bizarre.

However, the pièce de résistance of the box set is a sculpted black dildo, shaped in the likeness of none other than Papa Emeritus II, the iconic and enigmatic vocalist of GHOST. For fans of the band, this provocative addition serves as a tangible connection to the theatricality and eccentricity that has come to define GHOST's stage presence. It's a collector's item that goes beyond the typical band merchandise, making it a talking point and conversation starter for those who dare to display it.

The "Phallos Mortuus – X Anniversary Edition" is not just a box set; it's a conversation piece, a statement of loyalty, and an artifact of a band that has consistently challenged convention. Priced at $225, it's an investment in the lore and mystique of GHOST. For die-hard fans, it's a must-have addition to their collection, serving as a reminder of a decade of devotion to this enigmatic musical entity.

For those who missed out on the initial release in 2013 or are looking to upgrade their collection, the "Phallos Mortuus – X Anniversary Edition" is currently available in the official GHOST store. However, it's advisable to act quickly to secure a piece of metal history.

