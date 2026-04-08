GIL MOORE Doesn't Rule Out New Music From TRIUMPH: 'We'll Just See'

In a new interview with Rodrigo Altaf of Sonic Perspectives, drummer/vocalist Gil Moore of legendary Canadian rockers TRIUMPH was asked if there have been any discussions about him and his bandmates possibly working on new music to coincide with their upcoming first tour in more than 30 years. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I look at it this way. I've considered just everything, and that's why this tour happened. Because as much as I had said, 'No, I like what I'm doing up here at Metalworks [Gil's studio in Mississauga, a suburb of Toronto], and I'm very comfortable. I don't need to go tour.' But suddenly circumstances change… Obviously the people in the business side have always been pushing us to tour. But we didn't have a manager, as an example. But what ended up happening again is another fantastic fluke. Our manager now, Jason Murray [of Vector Management], believe it or not, he started his career in music at Metalworks as a co-op student from high school. And you can't make this stuff up. So his father, Jim Murray, is an unbelievable guy. He's so well known in our city here. He's one of the fathers of the city of Mississauga, I really say. The chairman of the Hazel McCallion Foundation. Hazel was very near and dear to me. And I did some fundraising on some issues for the hospital here that were related to Hazel; she was sort of the front person. And so we were always very close, and I was close with Jason's dad. And I'm going through the managers, 'cause when we decided to do this, I said to Mike [Levine, TRIUMPH bassist], I said, 'There's no way that you know that we can handle this without somebody that's really, really a top-drawer manager.' And Jason went through my mind and the connection to his dad. And I went, 'Yeah, he's the guy.' And it was such a great decision, as it turns out, because he's become like a bandmember. Everyone loves him, and he's making great decisions. And as I said, 'Jason, you're steering the bus and I'm in the backseat, so I'll try not to rear seat drive on you is.' And it's another real great thing."

Gil added: "So to answer your question, I don't rule anything out in the future. I just let the future roll out in front of us. So if you look at what can happen when you're on the bus or in the hotel — like, can a song start from [someone's] idea? And it was just, like, 'Hey, well, this lick.' And then — boom — a lick leads to a melody, leads to a lyric. So, hey, we'll just see. It's just one of those things."

TRIUMPH's North American run of shows will celebrate the band's 50th anniversary, and feature support from APRIL WINE. The 2026 trek will kick off with two shows in Florida in early April, followed by series of dates in Canada, beginning April 22 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and running through a May 8 show in Calgary, Alberta. From there, the band will hit the U.S. starting May 13 in Rosemont, Illinois, and wrapping up June 6 in Boston. In all, 10 Canadian and 17 American cities are included on the tour.

For the 2026 tour, TRIUMPH's classic lineup consisting of Moore, Mike Levine (bass, keyboards),and Rik Emmett (guitar, vocals) will be joined by guitarist Phil X, drummer and keyboardist Brent Fitz and bassist Todd Kerns. Phil X, whose real name is Theofilos Xenidis, is a member of BON JOVI and a former member of TRIUMPH, while Fitz and Kerns are both members of SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS.

Formed in Mississauga in 1975, TRIUMPH rose from playing high school auditoriums and rock 'n' roll bars to selling out iconic arenas, from Toronto's famed Maple Leaf Gardens to Reunion Arena in Dallas, Texas. Their virtuosic musicianship, soaring vocals, and dazzling, high-production live shows helped define an era of arena rock. Blending hard rock power with progressive ambition, TRIUMPH has sold over 15 million albums worldwide and earned multiple gold and platinum certifications, building a global following through headline tours and landmark festival performances, including the 1983 US Festival before 500,000 fans. With hits like "Lay It on The Line", "Magic Power" and "Fight The Good Fight" — combined with pioneering stage productions featuring pyrotechnics, laser lighting, and theatrical flair — TRIUMPH became arena rock legends, securing a permanent place in Canadian and international rock history.

The band's return to the road follows a defining year honoring TRIUMPH's impact across generations. In June 2025, the band was celebrated with "Magic Power: All-Star Tribute To Triumph" (Round Hill Records, June 6, 2025),a 15-track tribute album featuring rock luminaries such as Phil X, Sebastian Bach, Slash, Nancy Wilson, Joey Belladonna, Dee Snider, Lawrence Gowan, Deen Castronovo, Alex Lifeson, Jeff Keith, Mickey Thomas and produced by the world-renowned Mike Clink (GUNS N' ROSES, MÖTLEY CRÜE, WHITESNAKE).

Further solidifying their celebrated status, TRIUMPH was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame in October, a prestigious honor recognizing their enduring influence, masterful songwriting, and contributions to Canada's cultural legacy. This induction adds to their long list of accolades, which includes membership in the Canadian Music Industry Hall Of Fame (2007),the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame (2008),and Canada's Walk Of Fame (2019).

Emmett, who quit TRIUMPH — acrimoniously, in 1988 — over music and business disputes, went on to pursue a solo career, while TRIUMPH carried on with future BON JOVI guitarist Phil X for one more album, 1992's "Edge Of Excess", before calling it a day the following year.

Emmett was estranged, both personally and professionally, from the two other members of the legendary Canadian classic rock power trio for 18 years before they repaired their relationship.

After 20 years apart, Emmett, Levine and Moore played at the 2008 editions of the Sweden Rock Festival and Rocklahoma. A DVD of the historic Sweden performance was made available four years later.