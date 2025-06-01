GIL MOORE Says TRIUMPH's Full Surprise 2019 Three-Song Performance Could See Light Of Day

In a new interview with George Dionne of KNAC.COM, TRIUMPH drummer Gil Moore was asked about the possibility of new music from the band. Gil responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, in the film [TRIUMPH's 2021 documentary 'Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine', which was produced by Banger Films and directed by Sam Dunn and Marc Ricciardelli] we recorded three songs. Not new music, but we re-recorded three of our songs and only there were snippets in the movie. So those three may come out. They were a little rough around the edges because it was so emotional while we were playing."

Referencing the fact that the performance took place at an invite-only event in November 2019 in front of a couple of hundred "superfans" at MetalWorks studio in Mississauga (a suburb of Toronto),Ontario, Canada where Moore, guitarist/vocalist Rik Emmett and bassist/keyboardist Mike Levine played a three-song set — consisting of "When The Lights Go Down", "Lay It On The Line" and "Magic Power" — that marked TRIUMPH's first performance in 11 years, as well as its first as a pure three-piece power trio in 31 years, Moore continued: "I mean, you had 150 TRIUMPH fans just completely fooled. When the curtain dropped and we were behind… They were told beforehand — of course, in the movie you can see — they were told there was no Mike and Rik and Gil. And before they even got inside the venue, they were told, 'No, no, no, no. Any rumor that you hear that Mike, Rik and Gil [are gonna be here], no, there's no TRIUMPH.' And then, of course, we fooled 'em. So it was pretty emotional, because the fans, some of them were bawling their eyes out, they were so shocked. And I know that Mike and Rik and I, we could hardly hold it back. Playing with a lump in your throat is something I've never experienced before. So those are three new tracks that perhaps will be made available at some point. I don't know."

According to Moore, having TRIUMPH's classic song "Hold On" chosen by Coalition For Music Education In Canada as the anthem for Music Monday 2025 to raise awareness for music education was a particularly inspiring event that could lead to similar projects in the future. He said: "Being kind of moved by what's happened with 'Hold On' and this project we just finished... I should have mentioned that Rik re-recorded the song and he re-recorded it using music teachers and music students and the kids' choir. So, I'm not part of it, Mike's not part of it, but we were cheering Rik on. He did a fantastic job, and it's a great version of 'Hold On'. I mean, I love the video — the video with all the kids in it, it's very moving. So maybe we'll get some other ideas like that. I don't know, George. Maybe you can think one up and send it to us and say, 'Why don't you guys do this?'"

Gil is currently working on developing a high-tech concept that will bring TRIUMPH's music back to the stage. He previously described the project as "kind of an animated movie" containing "a lot of three-dimensional content" that will insert "the original [TRIUMPH] bandmembers into a new band with new musicians. So basically the best of both worlds — to try to have players that can cut the road and are younger than us and have got the tremendous playing skills, but be able to give fans kind of the throwback that they want. So we thought if we can bring the three bandmembers into this and bring [former TRIUMPH and current BON JOVI guitarist] Phil [X] back to reignite the original band, now we have a six-piece power trio."

Moore has been talking about a possible TRIUMPH live experience for several years, including in a 2021 interview with Ultimate Classic Rock. He said at the time that he was working on a "mixed-reality concept" that it is based on "sort of holography, but not in the traditional sense." He had been collaborating on the project with Paul Dexter, who had worked with TRIUMPH in the past on lighting and set design and was heavily involved with the hologram tours for both Ronnie James Dio and Frank Zappa.

Emmett, who quit TRIUMPH — acrimoniously, in 1988 — over music and business disputes, went on to pursue a solo career, while TRIUMPH carried on with future BON JOVI guitarist Phil X for one more album, 1992's "Edge Of Excess", before calling it a day the following year.

Emmett was estranged, both personally and professionally, from the two other members of the legendary Canadian classic rock power trio for 18 years before they repaired their relationship.

Rik's memoir, "Lay It On The Line - A Backstage Pass To Rock Star Adventure, Conflict And Triumph", came out in October 2023 via ECW Press.

Moore, Levine, and Emmett formed TRIUMPH in 1975, and their blend of heavy riff-rockers with progressive odysseys, peppered with thoughtful, inspiring lyrics and virtuosic guitar playing quickly made them a household name in Canada. Anthems like "Lay It On The Line", "Magic Power" and "Fight The Good Fight" broke them in the USA, and they amassed a legion of fiercely passionate fans. But, as a band that suddenly split at the zenith of their popularity, TRIUMPH missed out on an opportunity to say thank you to those loyal and devoted fans, a base that is still active today, three decades later.

After 20 years apart, Emmett, Levine and Moore played at the 2008 editions of the Sweden Rock Festival and Rocklahoma. A DVD of the historic Sweden performance was made available four years later.

Back in 2016, Moore and Levine reunited with Rik as special guests on the "RES 9" album from Emmett's band RESOLUTION9.

On June 6, TRIUMPH will be honored with a star-studded tribute album. "Magic Power: All Star Tribute To Triumph" will arrive via Round Hill Records, featuring such renowned rockers as Dorothy, Sebastian Bach (SKID ROW),Nancy Wilson (HEART),Joey Belladonna (ANTHRAX),Slash (GUNS N' ROSES) and Jeff Keith (TESLA) covering classic TRIUMPH tunes. Also appearing on the 15-track album are drummers Kenny Aronoff (CHICKENFOOT) and Tommy Aldridge (WHITESNAKE),and guitarists Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (GUNS N' ROSES),Paul Gilbert (MR. BIG) and Nita Strauss (ALICE COOPER). The project was conceived by renowned producer Mike Clink, who has produced classic recordings for GUNS N' ROSES, MÖTLEY CRÜE and WHITESNAKE.