GLENN HUGHES: 'I Have No Regrets'

August 19, 2023

In a recent interview with Rodrigo Altaf of Sonic Perspectives, legendary bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK SABBATH, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION),who will celebrate his 72nd birthday later this month, was asked if he has any regrets. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No, I have no regrets, because everything has happened for this reason why I'm still here. I've done things I'm not happy and proud about, but I've recovered from everything I've ever done, made my amends to people I may have said something to that was inappropriate. I've covered up all the things that were strange. But I've been very honest and open with my life — 31 years of recovery. 'Recovery' — a big word for me. So as I march forward on this tour, I'm letting people know exactly who I am and who they're gonna see."

Asked if he feels fulfilled with everything he has accomplished or if he still feels there's something left to achieve in his life, Glenn said: "I'm not chasing anything. I have enough — I have enough of everything. I think if someone is desperate, it's really terrible. But I've learned to live in the present moment. I don't chase people or things or it or that. I show up with new music every year. I write music all the time and I go out and play with my band, which I love very, very much."

Glenn kicked off his summer 2023 U.S. tour this past Wednesday night (August 16) at The Landis in Vineland, New Jersey.

Starting with Friday's (August 18) concert at Strand Theater in Hudson Falls, New York, Hughes is co-headlining around 18 shows with legendary Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen.

Hughes, the former bassist, and singer of DEEP PURPLE, known to millions as the "Voice Of Rock", and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, recently launched the "Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live - Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of The Album Burn" tour.

Glenn is performing DEEP PURPLE's legendary rock album "Burn" and is also playing DEEP PURPLE MKIII and MKIV songs.

Glenn's band features Søren Andersen (guitar),Ash Sheehan (drums) and Bob Fridzema (keyboards).

Hughes, who has been clean and sober for more than two and a half decades, wrote about his path to sobriety in his autobiography, titled "Deep Purple And Beyond: Scenes From The Life Of A Rock Star", which came out in 2011.

