GLENN HUGHES On His Plans For Rest Of 2026: 'This Year, For Me, Was Going To Be A No-Show, No-Album Year'

In a new interview with Metal Kaoz, Glenn Hughes spoke about his upcoming one-off appearance with THE DEAD DAISIES on May 30 at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Illinois. Glenn will join Doug Aldrich, Tommy Clufetos and David Lowy for this rare performance, delivering a 50/50 split set, kicking off with 10 of THE DEAD DAISIES' favorite tracks followed by 10 iconic DEEP PURPLE classics. Regarding the possibility of further dates featuring the same lineup of musicians, Glenn said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Specifically when David Lowy asked me to do this show, I don't know what they have planned, if they have anything planned. I know I'm taking some time off. I'm looking forward to that. But we really haven't talked about anything other than the Arcada Theater. Really, it's just a one-show celebration of DEEP PURPLE and DEAD DAISIES."

He explained: "For me, I was gonna take 2026 off. I've been working like a crazy man for 30 years, and I haven't really had any time to take a break. So this year, for me, was going to be a no-show, no-album year. So all I know is I'm doing one show with my friends, and the rest is up to God."

Glenn added: "I've been touring constantly since 1992. And I really haven't had a good length of downtime, and I thought this would be the year to do it."

As for what any future music coming from him may sound like, Glenn, who released a solo album called "Chosen" in 2025, said: "What I was saying last year was — I've been making rock music for 50 years, more than that, and as an ever-changing artist, I have to listen to my soul and listen to and breathe. I'm not saying I won't make rock music, but it's not gonna be straight-down-the-middle classic rock. It's gonna be a little bit different. I can't stay in a formula. I can't do that. I've been changing every time I make an album. It's got the rock feel, but there's groove and there's R&B, a little jazz. That's the way I operate. I can't make 'Burn Part 2' or 'Addiction Part 2'. I can't do that. And I think it doesn't matter how old [I am] — I could be 20 or 70, it doesn't really matter. For me, I have a young spirit. And I love writing music, and I love to sing. It's everything to me."

Regarding what drives him to still sing and create after all these years, Hughes said: " For me, I sing all the time, whether I'm on stage or off stage. I've been given a tremendous gift with this voice. In my peer group, there's four or five of my friends, and you know who they are, at my age that are still out there doing this. And we're all very, very grateful. But while I have this ability to sing and feel the way I do, I think it's important to feel good about giving it to people. I've had a lot of support with my voice all these years. There's no one more grateful than I am for the people that have really come to see me sing. I'm a live singer. I'm very much a live singer."

Hughes exited THE DEAD DAISIES in May 2023 after a four-year run with the band. He has since been replaced by a returning John Corabi. It's Corabi's second stint THE DEAD DAISIES. He originally joined in 2015 and departed four years later to make way for Hughes.

Glenn, a native of Cannock, England, absorbed all kinds of influences, including early British hard rock, THE BEATLES and, most importantly, American soul and R&B. The sleek Motown sound from Detroit and the gritty Stax/Volt sound from Memphis left their mark on him.

Hughes first found success in the early '70s with the band TRAPEZE before joining DEEP PURPLE in 1973 during a pivotal lineup change that introduced him and David Coverdale to the group. Despite initial skepticism, the revamped band silenced critics with the release of "Burn" (1974),a powerful album that revitalized PURPLE's sound and remains a classic. During this era, the band headlined the iconic California Jam in front of over 300,000 fans, toured the world aboard their private jet The Starship, and released two more studio albums, "Stormbringer" and "Come Taste The Band", before disbanding in 1976.

Glenn's first solo album "Play Me Out" was released in 1977. He joined former Pat Travers guitarist Pat Thrall to form HUGHES/THRALL, which released an acclaimed self-titled album in 1982. Throughout the '80s and '90s, Glenn Hughes made countless guest appearances (both credited and un-credited) as a vocalist, bass guitarist or songwriter on other artists' albums. The endless list includes — among others — Gary Moore, John Norum and Tony Iommi of BLACK SABBATH.

Since 1992, Glenn has started a prolific solo career with a dozen studio albums where he explored all the different sides of his songwriting and influences: from hard rock to funk and more contemporary sounds. He collaborated — among others — with such musicians as Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Dave Navarro, John Frusciante and many others. He also founded or took part in some amazing musical alliances such as CALIFORNIA BREED (with Jason Bonham and Andrew Watt),BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION (with Joe Bonamassa and Jason Bonham) and THE DEAD DAISIES.

Glenn collaborated with Robbie Williams on the latter's "Rocket" single, which was released in May 2025. The track also featured a collaboration from Iommi and was the first time Glenn had been featured on a record with Tony since 2005, when they released "Fused" together.

Glenn also joined forces with SATCHVAI, a new collaboration by legendary guitar icons Joe Satriani and Steve Vai, by writing and singing on their single "I Wanna Play My Guitar".

Photo credit: Leo Baron