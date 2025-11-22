GLENN HUGHES On New Rock Artists: 'I Don't Hear A New LED ZEPPELIN. I Don't Hear A New ROLLING STONES'

In a new interview with Argentina's Rock & Pop 95.9, legendary bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION) was asked what it feels like to be called "the voice of rock." He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, it's a very special thing to be called. I've been called this for so long. I'm very honored to be the voice of rock. It's fantastic. But it's something that I'm very thankful and grateful that I have been given this recognition, and so I'm really happy to be here with you again so I can perform."

Regarding how he takes care of his singing voice, Glenn said: "I do a lot of warmup exercises. I do yoga, I do breathing exercises. I get a lot of sleep. I drink a lot of water."

Hughes also talked about his musical influences, saying: "I've been doing it all my life, from [when I was] a teenager. The music I listened to when I was very young is a cross between American and English. And black American music and British hard rock music, when you combine these genres together, you have the soup that is Glenn Hughes. So it's a mixture, again, of American R&B and British blues music. That's who I am."

On the topic of how his music has evolved over the course of the last few decades, Glenn said: "I think there's a difference in who I am, really. With each year I grow, there's a new version of me that's being created. When I look back at my life, I look back at the whole thing and realize, as a very young man, I had the success I had as a young man. And all through my life I've had things happen to me — good, bad, weird, wonderful, crazy. But I embrace all of it. I'm not ashamed of anything that I've ever done because I am here now talking to you about what is happening now. It's really important."

Asked if there are any new artists that he listens to, Glenn said: "With the new music, I don't hear a new Prince. I don't hear a new Jeff Buckley. I don't hear a new LED ZEPPELIN. I don't hear a new ROLLING STONES. I don't hear anything. So, for me, I'm waiting to hear something special — I mean, really something special. I'm hoping that happens."

He explained: "Today, with A.I., I think it's very fake. I don't think it's organic. I think behind the scenes, it's not real. It's not the way it should be. What I would like to hear is someone with a piano and a vocal or a guitar and a vocal, and nothing else. Just something very simple, three minutes long, something very organic and something that grabs you immediately, like it used to be. Look, I don't talk about 'like it used to be' for me; I'm thinking it would be better if we could just have something really original and very melodic."

Hughes recently announced a 2026 spring tour across the USA. The trek will kick off on March 27 at The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, California and wrap up on May 10 at The Marquee in Tempe, Arizona.

"The Chosen Years" show promises to be a dynamic, turn-back-the-clocks, two-hour live extravaganza paying homage to Glenn's illustrious career spanning five decades in music — featuring songs from TRAPEZE, DEEP PURPLE, HUGHES/THRALL, IOMMI/HUGHES and BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, some of music history's most seminal and influential rock and roll groups. Not only that, the shows will also feature brand new music from Glenn's latest solo album, "Chosen".

Joining Glenn on lead vocals and bass guitar will be Søren Andersen on guitar and Ash Sheehan on drums.

"Chosen" came out on September 5 via Frontiers Music Srl.

This year will also saw Hughes busy touring across Europe and South America, with "The Chosen Years" tour starting in Zoetermeer, Netherlands, on September 2 and ending on November 29 in Bogota, Colombia.

Glenn, a native of Cannock, England, absorbed all kinds of influences, including early British hard rock, THE BEATLES and, most importantly, American soul and R&B. The sleek Motown sound from Detroit and the gritty Stax/Volt sound from Memphis left their mark on him.

Hughes first found success in the early '70s with the band TRAPEZE before joining DEEP PURPLE in 1973 during a pivotal lineup change that introduced him and David Coverdale to the group. Despite initial skepticism, the revamped band silenced critics with the release of "Burn" (1974),a powerful album that revitalized PURPLE's sound and remains a classic. During this era, the band headlined the iconic California Jam in front of over 300,000 fans, toured the world aboard their private jet The Starship, and released two more studio albums, "Stormbringer" and "Come Taste The Band", before disbanding in 1976.

Glenn's first solo album "Play Me Out" was released in 1977. He joined former Pat Travers guitarist Pat Thrall to form HUGHES/THRALL, which released an acclaimed self-titled album in 1982. Throughout the '80s and '90s, Glenn Hughes made countless guest appearances (both credited and un-credited) as a vocalist, bass guitarist or songwriter on other artists' albums. The endless list includes — among others — Gary Moore, John Norum and Tony Iommi of BLACK SABBATH.

Since 1992, Glenn has started a prolific solo career with a dozen studio albums where he explored all the different sides of his songwriting and influences: from hard rock to funk and more contemporary sounds. He collaborated — among others — with such musicians as Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Dave Navarro, John Frusciante and many others. He also founded or took part in some amazing musical alliances such as CALIFORNIA BREED (with Jason Bonham and Andrew Watt),BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION (with Joe Bonamassa and Jason Bonham) and THE DEAD DAISIES.

Glenn has collaborated with Robbie Williams on his new single "Rocket", which was released on May 22, 2025. The track also features a collaboration from Iommi and will be the first time Glenn has been featured on a record with Tony since 2005, when they released "Fused" together.

Glenn also recently joined forces with SATCHVAI, a new collaboration by legendary guitar icons Joe Satriani and Steve Vai, by writing and singing on their new single "I Wanna Play My Guitar".