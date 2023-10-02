GLENN HUGHES Says GARY MOORE Was 'The Best' Guitarist He Ever Played With: 'That Guy Was Unbelievable'

In a new interview with Rockin' Metal Revival, vocalist and bassist Glenn Hughes, known as "The Voice Of Rock," was asked to name his favorite guitarist that he has ever played with. Glenn responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I wanna go on record now. I'm going to list a few for you. I played with [Joe] Satriani, [Joe] Bonamassa, [Tony] Iommi and [Ritchie] Blackmore and Pat Thrall and Brian May and Jerry Cantrell and Warren Haynes. I could go on and list them. And Mel Galley and Tommy Bolin. I mean, I could carry on. But my favorite… I really want you to push this one. My dearest old friend — we started working together in 1979, Gary Moore was the best."

He continued: "Now, people, understand me now, Gary and I were very close. We made the album 'Run For Cover'. When I look back at Gary, and I look back at Gary and I working together and him playing in my studio and sitting in my home on the couch writing songs, that guy was un-be-lie-va-ble. I mean, un-be-lie-va-ble. Again, all those people I spoke about [are] iconic guitar players. I mean, I've played with them all, and I'm very proud to say. Bonamassa right now is… I mean, Joe's incredible. And Ritchie [and] Tony. But Gary Moore…"

Hughes previously expressed his appreciation for Moore's talents in a 2019 interview with Rock Candy magazine. At the time, he said: "I've played with the greatest guitar players of them all — people like Tony Iommi, Ritchie Blackmore, Joe Bonamassa, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Brian May — the list is endless. But for me, Gary Moore was the jewel in the crown. To sit next to him on my couch and to see him play with those insane fingers and come up with those insane melodies, well, it was out of this world. I've sat with a lot of guitar players, but this man spoke to me directly."

Hughes and Moore collaborated in the mid-'80s when the former was going through difficult times caused by his drink and drug problems.

"What's a shame is that Gary was close to me in the '80s when I wasn't at my best," admitted Hughes. "I worked with him on his 'Run For Cover' album in 1985, but he had to let me go." Harsh words were spoken at the time, but nonetheless Hughes was full of admiration for Moore, both as a player and as a man.

"Gary was Gary," he said. "When he decided he was going to do something, then he did it. He was compassionate and sensitive, but at the same time you didn't want to mess with him. But what I never, ever heard Gary say was, 'I'm so much better than that guy' or 'I'm the best'."

Moore passed away in his sleep on February 6, 2011, hours after checking into the five-star Kempinski Hotel in Estepona on the Costa del Sol, Spain with a female friend. He reportedly suffered a heart attack brought on by a massive amount of alcohol he consumed prior to being found dead in bed.

