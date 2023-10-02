STYX TO RETURN To Las Vegas's Venetian Resort In January/February 2024

Legendary rockers STYX will take the Las Vegas stage once again for an unforgettable five-night engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort. The shows will be held on January 26, 27 and 31 and February 2 and 3, 2024. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $45, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, October 6, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

STYX fan club members will have access to a pre-sale beginning Tuesday, October 3 at 10 a.m. PT. The Venetian Resort Grazie Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, October 4, at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, October 5, at 10 p.m. PT.

The six men comprising STYX have committed to rocking the paradise together with audiences far and wide by entering their second decade of averaging over 100 shows a year, and each one of them is committed to making the next show better than the last. STYX draws from over four decades of barnburning chart hits, joyous singalongs, and hard-driving deep cuts. Like a symphony that builds to a satisfying crescendo, a STYX set covers a wide range of stylistic cornerstones. From the progressively sweeping splendor that is "The Grand Illusion" to the hunker-down fortitude of all that is the "Blue Collar Man", from the majestic spiritual love for a special "Lady" to the seething indictment of preening, primping pageantry for pageantry's sake of "Miss America", from an individual yearning for true connection as a "Man In The Wilderness" to a soul-deep quest to achieve what's at the heart of one's personal vision in "Crystal Ball", from the regal reach-for-the-stars bravado of "Come Sail Away" to the grainy all-in gallop of that rugged "Renegade" who had it made, the band draws on an unlimited cache of ways to immerse one's mind and body in their signature sound.

A new era of hope, survival, and prosperity comes calling with the release of "Crash Of The Crown", STYX's new studio album, which was written pre-pandemic and recorded during the trying times of the pandemic. The legendary and multi-platinum rockers — James "JY" Young (lead vocals, guitars),Tommy Shaw (lead vocals, guitars),Chuck Panozzo (bass, vocals),Todd Sucherman (drums, percussion),Lawrence Gowan (lead vocals, keyboards),Ricky Phillips (bass, guitar, vocals),and Will Evankovich (guitars/mandolin) — released their 17th album June 18, 2021 on the band's label, Alpha Dog 2T/UMe, which is available as clear vinyl, black vinyl, CD, and on digital platforms.

STYX's holy mission for cutting "Crash Of The Crown" was crystal-clear to its co-creator from the get-go. "Absolutely no obstacles were going to get in the way of how we approached creating this album," Shaw concludes about the herculean recording efforts of his fellow "Crash Of The Crown" makers. "And everything came out exactly the way we wanted to hear it."

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, comprised of The Venetian and The Palazzo, features all-suite accommodations. The iconic resort's experience is marked by a commitment to sophisticated play and light-hearted luxury, with world-class restaurants from celebrated chefs; the rejuvenating Canyon Ranch spa + fitness; a five-acre pool and garden deck inspired by the Italian Riviera including TAO Beach Dayclub, a Balinese-inspired tropical oasis; two landmark casinos and a poker room; Voltaire, a new destination nightlife venue that blurs the lines between and intimate club, concert, and non-stop entertainment; TAO Nightclub, and unparalleled retail experiences at Grand Canal Shoppes.

A premier events and conference center, the resort is home to more than 2.25 million square feet of meeting, exposition, and convention space. The Venetian Resort offers Grazie Rewards, a resort-wide loyalty program that provides guests with access and benefits based on their activities throughout the resort and casinos, including slots, table games, hotel, food and beverage outlets, and retail.

Sphere at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the world's most anticipated entertainment venue is the home of "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live" for 25 shows through December 2023. The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is the only place fans can get the full experience with concert and hotel packages including preferred seating. Sphere is a next-generation venue that will redefine the future of live entertainment.