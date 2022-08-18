GLENN HUGHES Says He Had 'A Pretty Bad Case' Of COVID-19: 'There's No Way I Could Have Continued' Touring

THE DEAD DAISIES frontman Glenn Hughes was forced to miss several shows on the band's summer 2022 European tour in late July and early August after testing positive for COVID-19. For the gigs, Dino Jelusick (WHITESNAKE) took over on lead vocals while Yogi Lonich played bass.

Speaking to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, Hughes stated about his battle with COVID-19 (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I was the last guy in the band to get it, so when I got it, I thought, 'Well, how many more are gonna get it?' I had a pretty bad case of it, so there's no way I could have continued. So I'm glad the guys had a chance to continue… [Jelusick and Lonich] did really well, and they came in under really no notice at all, and they did a remarkable job. I'm really for everyone that they could continue and fulfill the commitment."

He continued: "Look, it was an 11-week tour, and it's a long time for anybody — any age group — especially in this climate. As you know, a lot of bands are pulling out, canceling, people getting COVID everywhere; God bless them. But we were able to continue and fulfill our commitment.

"This thing is so viral, it's running rampant everywhere, especially in Europe," Hughes added. "It's horrifying. But we're kicking off this [U.S.] tour in a couple of weeks and we did a tour last year and we were all good. We're very safe with people. Yeah, we're gonna be okay."

THE DEAD DAISIES will release their sixth studio album, "Radiance", on September 30.

"Radiance" is the second album THE DAISIES have made with esteemed producer Ben Grosse at the helm, recorded at The Mix Room in North Hollywood, California.

The first singles off the album, "Radiance" and "Shine On", went straight to air on radio across the globe, were added to digital playlists and received with open arms by tens of thousands of fans and audiences on THE DEAD DAISIES's European tour.

All the songs on "Radiance" were written by guitarists David Lowy and Doug Aldrich and Hughes. Drummer Brian Tichy returned to THE DAISIES in early 2022 to lay down the drums on "Radiance".

"Radiance" will be available as a digipak CD with sticker, gatefold black vinyl with printed inner sleeves and digitally.

THE DEAD DAISIES' last album, "Holy Ground", was released in January 2021. Recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France with Grosse, the LP was the band's first to feature Hughes, who joined the group in 2019 as its new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).

Photo credit: Oliver Halfin