GLENN HUGHES To Record Long-Awaited New Solo Album In 2024

September 18, 2023

In a new interview with the "Iron City Rocks" podcast, legendary vocalist/bassist Glenn Hughes confirmed that he is planning to write and record the long-awaited follow-up to his 2016 solo album "Resonate". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I am an artist that must make new music. I mean, I insist — I hate that word 'insist', but every year I find myself with a new paint board of new songs. I'm getting ready next year, by the way — I am gonna do another Glenn album next year, the first one in nine years, 'cause it's time to do it."

Regarding where he draws his lyrical inspiration from nowadays, Glenn said: "I don't write about politics. I write about the human condition. I write about how are we feeling, what are we going through, are we going to get through this — you know, acceptance, staying in the present moment. This is the big thing for me. People call it woke, awakening, if you will… For me, it's all about staying present in this moment right now, and I'm writing about that."

"Resonate" was released in November 2016 via Frontiers Music Srl. It featured Glenn's live solo band members, Søren Andersen (guitars and co-producer),Pontus Engborg (drums) and Lachy Doley (keyboards),in addition to longtime friend Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),who joined them in the studio for the opening and closing numbers.

Hughes recently launched his solo tour under the banner "Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live - Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of The Album Burn". Glenn is performing DEEP PURPLE's legendary rock album "Burn" and is also running through DEEP PURPLE MKIII and MKIV songs.

Hughes spent key years of his career as the beloved bassist and vocalist of DEEP PURPLE, appearing on the classic albums "Burn", "Stormbringer" and "Come Taste The Band".

Glenn's current solo band features Søren Andersen (guitar),Ash Sheehan (drums) and Bob Fridzema (keyboards).

Hughes, who was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2016 along with fellow DEEP PURPLE members Ritchie Blackmore, David Coverdale, Jon Lord, Rod Evans, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover and Ian Paice, spent more than three years recording and touring as the frontman of the supergroup THE DEAD DAISIES.

Glenn's BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION supergroup with guitarist Joe Bonamassa, drummer Jason Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN) and keyboardist Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, ALICE COOPER, BILLY IDOL) will release its recently completed fifth album in early 2024.

