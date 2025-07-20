Go Behind The Scenes Of METALLICA's 'M72' Tour With Video Crew And AV STUMPFL's PIXERA Media Server

METALLICA's groundbreaking "M72" world tour, renowned for its innovative in-the-round stage and "No Repeat Weekend" format, has taken a bold step forward by adopting the Pixera media server system from AV Stumpfl. This transition enhances the tour's massive video setup, delivering an unparalleled visual experience across its eight 100-foot-tall towers, each featuring three 50x30-foot LED screens, totaling 24 discrete surfaces — the brainchild of creative director and production designer Dan Braun.

The "M72" tour, which began in 2023 and has captivated upwards of 80,000 fans per night, relies on a sophisticated technical infrastructure to match its ambitious creative vision. METALLICA's switch to Pixera, first tested at the SoundStorm festival in 2023, has proven transformative. "Pixera's rendering capabilities, especially for Notch effects, are unmatched," said Tom Denney, media server engineer for the tour. "These boxes handle up to two simultaneous Notch effects without dropping frames, which is critical for our 38-camera setup and dynamic visuals."

David Leonard, media server programmer and operator, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the system's reliability and flexibility. "Pixera version 25 has been great," he said. "I've had zero drops or restarts. The layer-based interface and tools like layer referencing make it easy to manage 50 different screen mappings per show, keeping the visuals fresh and immersive." Leonard programs a timeline per song and then builds out his cue list based on the band's set for the evening. Leonard's ability to adapt on the fly is crucial, as METALLICA's setlists — drawn from the band's vast discography — are finalized just before showtime.

The Pixera system, comprising eight servers (four main, four redundant),supports a true one-to-one redundancy workflow, ensuring seamless performance. "The band and creative team prioritize reliability, and Pixera delivers," Denney noted. "Each tower receives a 4K signal, and our utility machine handles additional outputs for festivals or broadcasts, like when we streamed to 3,000 cinemas worldwide." The system's 16-terabyte drives (upgradable to 60TB) accommodate the tour's 3.5TB content folder per show, enabling effortless transitions between the main "Tower Show" and festival configurations without time-consuming offloading.

The eight Pixera servers make up one of the six custom "barges" that comprise the tour's video infrastructure, and fiber lines connect video village to the racks of the eight towers in the stadium hundreds of meters away. "The barges cut our server and camera setup time to under an hour, despite hundreds of cables," Denney explained. "Pixera's Hub tool simplifies managing eight servers, from network configuration to fan speeds, making our workflow incredibly efficient."

Video director Gene McAuliffe, who spearheaded the adoption of Pixera, praised its creative potential. "The system lets us play with perspective, wrapping visuals across multiple towers or isolating them for impact. It's about giving fans a unique view from every angle," Leonard recalled from discussions with McAuliffe. The support from Pixera's team has also been a game-changer. "From SoundStorm to now, their support is the best I've experienced," Denney added. "Whether it's a bug fix or a new feature, they're responsive across time zones."

On the recent 10-week U.S. run, Pixera empowered the "M72" tour to push boundaries further, blending cutting-edge technology with the live energy METALLICA brings to every show. "Pixera feels future-proof," Leonard said. "We're already planning to adapt these files for other shows — it's that versatile."

Formed in 1981, METALLICA is one of the most influential and commercially successful rock bands in history, with over 125 million albums sold worldwide. Known for their electrifying live performances and innovative tours, they continue to redefine the concert experience.

AV Stumpfl is an award-winning Austrian company specializing in high-performance media server systems, projection screens, and control solutions for the live events industry. Their Pixera system is trusted by top-tier productions worldwide.