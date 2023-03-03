GODSMACK Cancels South American Tour Due To 'Lack Of Ticket Sales'

GODSMACK has canceled its previously announced spring tour of South America due to a "lack of ticket sales".

The band announced that it has scrapped the trek, which was scheduled to hit Santiago, Chile on April 21, Buenos Aires, Argentina on April 25 and São Paulo, Brazil on April 27, in a social media post earlier today.

GODSMACK wrote: "We are heartbroken to have to announce that GODSMACK cannot get to South America in April as promised. We are so saddened by this as we've been trying for so long to make this work, but due to the lack of ticket sales, we simply can't find a way to fund this tour at this time. Please know we've tried everything we could to make it work, but it has now gone beyond our control.

"We love and appreciate our fans and will remain optimistic that we will play for your country one day. Until then, our deepest apologies."

GODSMACK's South American tour was originally scheduled to take place last November but was postponed to April due to what the band described at the time as "logistical issues."

GODSMACK's new album, "Lighting Up The Sky", was released last month via BMG. The LP was co-produced by GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna and Andrew "Mudrock" Murdock (AVENGED SEVENFOLD, ALICE COOPER).

The first single from "Lighting Up The Sky", "Surrender", which arrived in September, marked the first release from GODSMACK in four years, following their globally acclaimed and gold-certified 2018 album "When Legends Rise", which earned the Erna-fronted outfit a No. 1 spot across U.S. Hard Rock, Rock, and Alternative album charts.

GODSMACK will embark on a spring 2023 U.S. tour with special guests I PREVAIL.

