See LINKIN PARK's MIKE SHINODA And ICE NINE KILLS' SPENCER CHARNAS In DEMI LOVATO's Video For 'Still Alive'

Grammy-nominated global superstar Demi Lovato has released "Still Alive", her new original song for the upcoming horror film "Scream VI" from Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group.

The high-energy track arrives alongside the aptly aesthetic music video. The visual sees the world of the film invade reality when Demi and her friends attend a private screening of "Scream VI", only to find themselves being hunted by Ghostface himself. Demi assumes the iconic role of "Final Girl" as she faces off with her assailant in the video's final act. The video was directed by Jensen Noen and features cameos from Mike Shinoda (LINKIN PARK) and Spencer Charnas (ICE NINE KILLS). The song was written by Lovato, Shinoda and Laura Veltz. The video made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and across MTV's global network of channels, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

"I couldn't think of a more perfect home for 'Still Alive' than within the 'Scream' universe. I'm a huge fan of the films, so it's an honor to contribute to such an iconic horror franchise," states Demi.

"Still Alive" plays at the start of the film's final credits and marks the first taste of new music from Demi since the release of last year's "Holy Fvck". The critically acclaimed album, which featured singles "29", "Substance" and "Skin Of My Teeth", saw Demi return to her rock and pop-punk roots and included features from Yungblud, ROYAL & THE SERPENT and DEAD SARA. The album debuted at #1 on three separate Billboard charts: Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums, and earned her a 2023 GLAAD Media Award nomination for Outstanding Music Artist.

"Scream VI" follows the surviving cast members from last year's film as they leave behind Woodsboro and the Ghostface killings to start a fresh chapter. "Scream VI" will be released in theatres worldwide by Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group on March 10, 2023.

Lovato is a Grammy-nominated and award-winning musician, actor, advocate and New York Times best-selling author. With an audience of over 240 million on social media, Demi has established herself as a global sensation.

With nearly 30 billion streams earned worldwide, Demi has captivated audiences with her renowned powerhouse vocals and illustrious songwriting. Demi has released eight studio albums, all of which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and four which boast over one billion streams on Spotify. Her most recent album, "Holy Fvck" (2022),is a sonic journey grounded in Demi's rock and pop-punk roots that illustrates an earnest yet tongue-in-cheek retrospective of her life experiences and opened to widespread acclaim from both critics and fans. The album was hailed as "the best we've heard from Lovato to date" (Variety) and was described as "fiery album filled with passion, thoughtful reflection, and a dash of good ol' fashioned rage" (Vogue). "Holy Fvck" debuted at #1 on several Billboard charts including the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, the Top Rock Albums chart, and the Top Alternative Albums chart. The album also marked Demi's eighth consecutive Top 10 album on the Billboard 200 and landed in the Top 5 of the Top Album Sales chart.

Lovato has been honored with numerous awards and accolades over her career, including an MTV Video Music Award, 14 Teen Choice Awards, five People's Choice Awards, an ALMA Award, two Latin American Music Award and a GLAAD Vanguard Award for her services to LGBTQ+ activism. She has also received two Grammy Award nominations, four Billboard Music Awards nominations and three Brit Award nominations for her work. As an advocate, Demi serves as Global Citizen's official ambassador for mental health, with a special focus on vulnerable communities around the world. A native of Dallas, Demi resides in Los Angeles.

Photo credit: Angelo Kritikos