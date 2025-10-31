GODSMACK Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of 'Awake' With Limited Edition Featuring Five Bonus Tracks

GODSMACK and Republic/UMe have announced the release of the 25th-anniversary edition of the band's landmark sophomore album, "Awake", available on March 6, 2026, on deluxe 2LP smoky green color vinyl and CD. This commemorative edition includes a special holographic lithograph of the cover art and features five bonus tracks, including "Why", which was featured on the "Any Given Sunday" soundtrack, and a BLACK SABBATH cover of "Sweet Leaf".

Following their multi-platinum self-titled debut in 1998, GODSMACK returned two years later in 2000 with an album that not only met but surpassed all expectations. The release delivered a powerful collection of songs that quickly became fan favorites, including "Bad Magick", "Awake" and "Greed", and cemented the band's reputation as one of the defining acts of their era. Building on the momentum of their breakthrough success, the sophomore album's title track earned GODSMACK their first Billboard No. 1 hit, while another standout single, "Vampires", garnered the band their first Grammy nomination. The reissue celebrates a defining moment in GODSMACK's career, showcasing the enduring legacy of an album that continues to resonate with fans worldwide.

Track listing:

Side A

01. Sick Of Life

02. Awake

03. Greed

04. Bad Magick

Side B

05. Goin' Down

06. Mistakes

07. Trippin'

Side C

08. Forgive Me

09. Vampires

10. The Journey

11. Spiral

Side D

12. Why (revised original mix)

13. Sweet Leaf (BLACK SABBATH cover)

14. Trippin' (clean mix)

15. Awake (a cappella)

16. Bad Magick (a cappella)

With over 20 years of chart-topping success, GODSMACK has cemented itself as 21st-century hard rock titans. To date, the Massachusetts hard rockers have accomplished a staggering 12 No. 1 singles at mainstream rock radio, including "Surrender", "Soul On Fire", both from the band's most recent album, "Lighting Up The Sky". Additionally, they've enjoyed 20 Top 10 hits at the format — the most of any act since February 1999 — as well as four Grammy nominations and were named Billboard Music Awards' "Rock Artist Of The Year" in 2001. Selling over 20 million records worldwide, the band has released eight studio albums: "Godsmack" (1998),"Awake" (2000),"Faceless" (2003),"IV" (2006),"The Oracle" (2010),"1000hp" (2014),"When Legends Rise" (2018) and "Lighting Up The Sky" (2023).

In 2023, the Massachusetts-bred quartet took a victory lap with their eighth studio album, "Lighting Up The Sky", dropping one more classic album as they ascend into the celebratory portion of their career. The powerful storytelling of "Lighting Up The Sky" covers boy-meets-girl, obstacles in relationships, the polarized political climate, and the state of the world, betrayal, connection, rebounds, and more.