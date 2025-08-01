GODSMACK Frontman SULLY ERNA Announces Inaugural 'Smack This! Scramble'

Get ready to rock the links! Sully Erna, the powerhouse vocalist and main songwriter behind multi-platinum rock titans GODSMACK, is bringing his signature intensity from the stage to the greens with the launch of the first annual Smack This! Scramble on Sunday, September 7, 2025 at Mohegan Sun Golf Club, one of the country's most prestigious golf clubs, in Baltic, Connecticut.

This isn't your average celebrity golf tournament — it's a full-throttle rock and roll weekend that combines Erna's love of golf with his commitment to mental health advocacy, benefiting The Scars Foundation's vital work in mental health awareness.

The exclusive experience kicks off Saturday, September 6 at 8:00 p.m. with "Sully Erna - The Voice Of Godsmack" live at Mohegan Sun's Sun Patio, where fans can witness the raw power that has sold over 20 million albums worldwide and scored three consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200.

But the real magic happens on Sunday, when golf enthusiasts get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tee off alongside the rock legend himself. Limited to just 100 players, this intimate scramble tournament offers unprecedented access to one of rock's most respected frontmen.

"I've been playing music since I was three years old, but golf has become my other passion," says Erna. "Combining that with supporting mental health awareness through The Scars Foundation makes this event something really special. Whether you're a rocker, a golfer, or someone who believes in breaking down mental health stigmas, this weekend is for you."

The $1,000-per-person entry includes everything needed for an unforgettable experience:

* Tournament entry with golf cart and range balls

* Breakfast (8 to 9:30 a.m.) and lunch on the course

* On-course beverage stations

* One ticket to Saturday night's concert

* Access to the exclusive The Scars Foundation 7th Anniversary Celebration

Following the 10 a.m. shotgun start, players will gather for The Scars Foundation 7th Anniversary Celebration in the banquet hall, featuring a silent auction, special gifts, guest speakers, hors d'oeuvres and drinks. This celebration honors seven years of the foundation's mission to provide resources for people sharing their "battle scars of life" and promoting the belief that "we are all imperfectly perfect."

One hundred percent of proceeds benefit The Scars Foundation's critical work supporting those facing anxiety, depression, trauma, suicidal thought and PTSD.

Corporate partners can amplify their support through:

* Hole Sponsorships ($2,500)

* Team Entries ($4,000 for four players)

* Presenting Sponsorship ($12,000) - Exclusive opportunity

With only 100 tournament spots available, this exclusive event is expected to sell out quickly. Golf and rock fans alike are encouraged to secure their spots immediately.

Tournament details:

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT

Location: Mohegan Sun Golf Club, 7 Dows Ln, Baltic, CT 06330

Concert: Saturday, September 6, 8 p.m. at Sun Patio

Visit The Scars Foundation web site for tickets.

Born and raised in the suburbs of Boston, Erna has been a musical force since age three, beginning as a drummer before evolving into one of rock's most distinctive vocalists. As frontman of GODSMACK, he has achieved over 20 million albums sold worldwide, three consecutive No. 1 Billboard 200 debuts, and countless sold-out arenas. Beyond music, Erna is a successful producer, actor, and multi-instrumentalist committed to using his platform for positive change.

The Scars Foundation provides resources to help people openly share their battle scars of life, addressing mental health challenges including anxiety, depression, trauma, suicidal thoughts and PTSD. The foundation encourages people to share their stories, believing that openness helps illuminate what makes each person uniquely beautiful.

Photo credit: Chris Bradshaw