GoFundMe Campaign Launched For Wife Of STRYPER Drummer ROBERT SWEET

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for Victoria "Starri" Sweet, the wife of STRYPER drummer Robert Sweet, who was diagnosed with an enlarged uterus and is planning to undergo a complete hysterectomy.

On Wednesday (November 1),Robert took to his personal Facebook page to write: "My wife Victoria 'Starri' Sweet is going through a very tough time and our friends have decided to look to God, friends, family and others to help through this GoFundMe.

"Starri was diagnosed with an enlarged uterus. Since the diagnosis, her uterus has steadily grown in size and is currently the size of a grapefruit. This has led her to suffer from extreme chronic pain, problems breathing and excessive bleeding. She has already received one blood transfusion and will need another one unless she can successfully schedule and have a complete hysterectomy.

"We currently do not have health insurance and the recent transfusion, office visits and other health related expenses have been slowly adding up. Starri has the surgery scheduled for November 9."

STRYPER will enter the studio in early 2024 to begin recording the follow-up to 2022's "The Final Battle" album.

The follow-up to 2020's "Even The Devil Believes", "The Final Battle" was produced by STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet, who is Robert's brother, and was once again recorded at SpiritHouse Recording Studios in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Formed 40 years ago, STRYPER is the first overtly Christian metal band to go mainstream. The group's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen", "God Damn Evil" and the aforementioned "Even The Devil Believes" and "The Final Battle".

Robert and Michael are joined in STRYPER by Oz Fox (guitar) and Perry Richardson (bass).