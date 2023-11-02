Official CANNIBAL CORPSE Coloring Book Coming In December

U.K. independent publisher Rock N' Roll Colouring has unveiled the first official coloring book from CANNIBAL CORPSE, death metal's most notorious, explicit and successful band.

Featuring iconic artwork and instantly recognizable images all printed on high quality paper in a square format officially licensed and fully endorsed by both CANNIBAL CORPSE and artist Vince Locke, these amazing designs have the potential for hours of satisfying coloring in. The book encourages you to revel in every horrific detail of Vince Locke's unhinged imagery, letting your imagination run riot as you create your own personalized versions of your favorite nightmarish CANNIBAL CORPSE designs.

The book contains painstakingly created renderings of each image with detailed outlines ready for you to unleash your artistic skills using pens, pencils or paint. Including artwork from genre classics such as "Tomb Of The Mutilated", "Butchered At Birth" and "Eaten Back To Life", right up to the band's latest album "Chaos Horrific", the book contains some of the nastiest, sickest, gore-filled and blood-drenched designs ever. Working closely with artist Vince Locke, who personally curated the book, these images are not for the faint hearted, but are perfect for fans of graphic horror fantasy art, coupled with devotees of the most deranged death metal in history.

Celebrating the release of his first coloring book, Vince enthuses: "Going over art for the book, it was surprising to see just how much 30 years of collaboration yielded. It's rare that I see it all compiled together. There are a few pieces that had to be included, some that were favorites of myself or the band, and some that just lent themselves well to coloring. I'm always playing, trying different materials and techniques. Hope you do the same with these coloring pages. Try watercolor markers, crayons, and colored pencils, adding your own details. You'll probably go through a lot of red, but be creative, have fun, make it your own."

Reflecting on his band's unlikely entry into the world of coloring books, CANNIBAL CORPSE bassist Alex Webster says; "This book is a great new way for CANNIBAL CORPSE fans to enjoy the incredible artwork of Vincent Locke."

Devised and created by two lifelong rock and heavy metal devotees and coloring book fans, Rock N' Roll Colouring was formed by fans for fans. Every effort has gone into making sure this book does justice to the legacy of CANNIBAL CORPSE and their sensationally graphic art, courtesy of the incredible Vince Locke, painstakingly re-creating some of the most controversial death metal images of all time to ensure that fans everywhere get the most shocking creative experience possible.

Coloring has proven significant mental health benefits including mindfulness, relaxation and increased focus and can be enjoyed by any age group. These books provide hours of creative and restful activity that combines the love of the music with the love of the art.

The CANNIBAL CORPSE book follows on from the previous Rock N' Roll Colouring releases from heavy music icons such as IRON MAIDEN, ALICE COOPER, MOTÖRHEAD, JUDAS PRIEST, THIN LIZZY and MEGADETH.

The book is published on December 1, 2023, available for worldwide shipping* (*except Germany, where the book is not available),and can be exclusively pre-ordered via Eyesore Merch. A limited number of the books will be available with an exclusive postcard hand signed by Vince Locke.