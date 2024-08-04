GOJIRA's JOSEPH DUPLANTIER To Take Part In Peaceful Protest Demanding Release Of Ocean Conservationist PAUL WATSON

GOJIRA frontman Joseph Duplantier will take part in a peaceful protest on August 12 in front of the parliament in Copenhagen, Denmark to demand the release of U.S.-Canadian anti-whaling activist Paul Watson.

Watson — founder of the Sea Shepherd activist group and the Captain Paul Watson Foundation — has been held in custody in Greenland since July 21. He is facing potential extradition to Japan on an international arrest warrant related to charges of breaking into a Japanese vessel in the Antarctic Ocean in 2010, obstructing the boat's business and causing injury as well as property damage.

A renowned anti-whaling activist, Watson's lifelong dedication to defending marine wildlife and exposing illegal whaling practices is now under threat. Extraditing Paul to Japan, where he faces a harsh justice system, would jeopardize his safety and send a chilling message to environmental activists worldwide.

Earlier today (Sunday, August 4),Duplantier released a video message on social media and included the following announcement: "Denmark! I will be in Copenhagen on August 12 to demand the release of our friend Captain Paul Watson, global environmental Hero, co-founder of Greenpeace, founder of Sea Shepherd Conservation Society and more recently 'Neptune’s Pirates'. Paul is held captive by Denmark and scheduled to be extradited to Japan where he would spend the rest of his life in jail, because of his efforts to protect marine wildlife around the world's oceans.

"We need to get him out of this situation immediately. His work is the perfect example of constructive 'Civil Disobedience'. He's only trying to slow down activities that are illegal in the first place.

"Whaling has been banned by international laws since 1986. In his own words 'IF THE OCEANS DIE, WE DIE'. Paul also said 'I DO WHAT I DO BECAUSE IT'S THE RIGHT THING TO DO'. He sees the importance of this fight for the Oceans and ultimately the survival of life on earth. This sums up why we need to stand for him before it's too late.

"The decision of his extradition will be made on August 15 (in less than 2 weeks). We intend to be there and rally as many people as possible to sway the minister of Justice and the Prime Minister's decision.

"Regardless of the outcome, Paul Watson will undoubtedly go down in history as a Hero, and this crucial chapter will be remembered as well as the people who supported him in this difficult situation.

"You can meet me in person in front of the parliament in Copenhagen on August 12 at 11:11am or show your support online by relaying the information about our peaceful protest.

"Will you join me in this fight? I'm counting on you! Wherever you are!

"For Paul, for the Oceans, Joe Duplantier / #gojira #freepaulwatson".

In addition to Duplantier, other supporters of Watson have campaigned for his release and for Denmark not to honor the Japanese extradition request.

The Captain Paul Watson Foundation has called the arrest warrant "politically motivated."

Watson's son Tiger wrote in a social media post: "I love my father. Please let him go, Denmark."

French president Emmanuel Macron has also come out publicly against Watson's extradition.

Throughout GOJIRA's entire career, Duplantier and his bandmates have consistently been involved in environmental activism, bring various issues to the forefront through songs like "Global Warming" and "Toxic Garbage Island" and the number of campaigns they advocate for on their official web site.

In 2021, GOJIRA released the official music video for the band's song "Amazonia" in which the group showcased the destruction of the Amazon Rainforest and how the current crisis is affecting its indigenous communities.

"Amazonia" originally appeared on GOJIRA's latest album, "Fortitude", which came out in April 2021 via Roadrunner Records.

Proceeds from "Amazonia" benefit the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB) who advocate for environmental and cultural rights of indigenous tribes in the Amazon who have suffered immensely — victims of deforestation, land loss, forced labor, violence, and harassment.