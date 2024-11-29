GOTTHARD Announces New Album 'Stereo Crush', Shares 'Boom Boom' Single

Nearly five years after the release of "#13", Swiss rockers GOTTHARD are making a powerful comeback with their highly anticipated new album, "Stereo Crush", due on March 21, 2025, via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

To mark the announcement, the band has unveiled its latest single, "Boom Boom". This high-energy anthem not only celebrates the album announcement but also offers a dynamic preview of the signature sound fans can expect from "Stereo Crush".

Guitar duo Leo Leoni and Freddy Scherer ignite the track with heavy riffs that haven't been heard in the GOTTHARD realm for quite some time. The remarkable rhythm section, powered by bassist Marc Lynn and drummer Flavio Mezzodi, propels the Swiss express forward with relentless energy, while frontman Nic Maeder masterfully commands the journey through hard rock territory with his powerful and charismatic vocals. Building up to an irresistibly catchy chorus, it's clear to all that this is a new GOTTHARD classic in the making.

Leoni explains the personal meaning of the song: "I wrote it when I found out that we were expecting a child. The birth of my son Gabriel was a moment that completely changed my life. When I hold him in my arms, look into his eyes or see his smile, I feel an indescribable love and deep gratitude. This song is my way of expressing all these feelings for him."

Produced and mixed by long-time partner Charlie Bauerfeind, who's known for his work with the likes of HELLOWEEN and BLIND GUARDIAN, alongside Leoni, at Yellowhouse Studio, and mastered by Sascha "Busy" Bühren (TrueBusyness),"Stereo Crush" promises to set new standards which will additionally come to shine on the band's forthcoming touring cycle: GOTTHARD will open it with a tour in May, accompanied by special guests Y&T, before the quintet head to select festivals as well as the stages of their home country at the end of 2025.

Fans should also mark January 17 of next year in their calendars as "Stereo Crush" pre-orders will officially be launched on that date.

With 16 No. 1 albums, a Diamond Award for selling over one million units in Switzerland, and multiple platinum records, including their quadruple platinum album "Homerun", and several double and triple platinum albums, GOTTHARD has an unmatched legacy of successes, rounded off by over 3.5 million units sold worldwide and more than 2,000 live performances. Their tracks like "Heaven", a platinum single, and seven top 10 singles have cemented the band in the international music scene.

Maeder, who was born in Lausanne, Switzerland, lived in Melbourne, Australia and grew up between Switzerland and "Down Under", joined GOTTHARD in 2011.

GOTTHARD's previous vocalist, Steve Lee, was killed on October 5, 2010 in what has been described as a freak road accident in Nevada.

GOTTHARD is:

Nic Maeder - vocals

Leo Leoni - guitars

Freddy Scherer - guitars

Marc Lynn - bass

Flavio Mezzodi - drums

