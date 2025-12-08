GRAHAM BONNET Says His BRUCE DICKINSON Duet Will Be Called 'The Fifth Force Of Nature'

On a new episode of the "Talk Louder" podcast, hosted by veteran music journalist "Metal Dave" Glessner and lifelong hard rock/metal vocalist Jason McMaster (DANGEROUS TOYS),legendary rock singer Graham Bonnet (RAINBOW, ALCATRAZZ, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP) confirmed that the next studio album from his group, the GRAHAM BONNET BAND, will feature a guest appearance by IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "[Bruce] did his vocal — what? — two months ago. What he's doing, he's doing the last verse of the song, the last pre-chorus and then and then the chorus. And then had he ad-libs after the end. And I've got the first verse to do with the pre-chorus and then the chorus. So I've got my bit to do. We haven't done it yet. We're just getting some new equipment together for the studio. And I think we have a new microphone, which is something I've got to look forward to."

Bonnet went on to say that the song Dickinson appears on is called "The Fifth Force Of Nature". "It's about, is this reality or is it something else? That's basically what it's about," Graham explained.

There are four known forces that govern the interactions of matter: gravitation, electromagnetism and the strong and weak nuclear forces. But some researchers claim they have found evidence for a fifth force — the existence of which could broaden our understanding of the universe in important ways

"They really think there is a fifth force of nature, and some scientists or whatever are trying to build this machine that will find that particular place," Graham said about the song's lyrical inspiration. "I looked it up, and it's real. They're actually doing that. It sounds ridiculous, I know, but they think that we are manipulated by something else or we're not even here, which scares the fuck out of me."

Last month, Graham told Levi Buckley of Sticks For Stones about the next GRAHAM BONNET BAND studio album: "[English rock singer, guitarist, songwriter and producer] Russ Ballard has written three songs for us, two of which I think are definites [to go on the record], and we might even do the third. But the third one he sent me recently is a little bit too poppy, possibly. But, hey, [the Ballard track] 'Since You Been Gone' [which RAINBOW recorded during Graham's time with the band] was a fricking pop song. What can you say? I mean, it was a pop song."

Regarding how the collaboration with Bruce came about, Graham said: "I've known him for — God — a long time, but I haven't seen him every day. He's not my best friend or anything…. He said to somebody — in his [solo] band, I believe — 'I never do this for anybody,' do a [guest] appearance on [somebody's] album. 'But I'll do it for Graham.' That's how much of a friend he is. And I thanked him very much for being so generous and going out of his way to do this with us, 'cause he does like the band and everything. He's with us all the way, and we've been to see a lot of his shows recently."

GRAHAM BONNET BAND will release a new live album, "Lost In Hollywood Again", on December 12, 2025 via Frontiers Music Srl. The LP was recorded on August 29, 2024, at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, California.

The GRAHAM BONNET BAND's third studio album, "Day Out In Nowhere", came out in May 2022 via Frontiers Music Srl. Graham was joined on the LP by longtime bandmates Beth-Ami Heavenstone (bass) and Conrado Pesinato (guitar),as well as keyboardist Alessandro Bertoni and drummer Shane Gaalaas. "Day Out In Nowhere" also saw performance and co-writing guest appearances from Jeff Loomis (ARCH ENEMY, NEVERMORE),John Tempesta (THE CULT, WHITE ZOMBIE),Mike Tempesta (POWERMAN 5000),Roy Z (HALFORD, BRUCE DICKINSON) and Don Airey (DEEP PURPLE, RAINBOW).

Bonnet is a hard rock legend with a pedigree to back that statement up. His solo offerings and stints with RAINBOW, MSG, ALCATRAZZ and IMPELLITTERI prove he is one of the finest rock vocalists and songwriters of his generation. From his late 60s into his 70s, Graham has written and recorded some of the best albums he's ever done, including a reunion album with GRAHAM BONNET'S ALCATRAZZ called "Born Innocent" in 2020, along with three records with his GRAHAM BONNET BAND: 2016's "The Book", 2018's "Meanwhile, Back In The Garage" and the aforementioned "Day Out In Nowhere".

In 1979, Bonnet auditioned for the frontman position in RAINBOW. With his James Dean image, the choice of Bonnet to replace Ronnie James Dio was subject to some questions. However, once the band heard Bonnet sing, they knew they had their man. With Bonnet at the mic, they recorded the "Down To Earth" LP, which became one of RAINBOW's most successful releases.

Graham moved on from RAINBOW in the early '80s to work on his solo career. He also played with MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, recorded several albums with ALCATRAZZ and had a short stint with IMPELLITTERI.