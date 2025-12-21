GRAHAM OLIVER And PAUL QUINN To Celebrate 45 Years Of SAXON's 'Wheels Of Steel' At Special U.K. Concert

GRAHAM OLIVER'S ARMY, the band led by Graham Oliver, a founding guitarist of the iconic British band SAXON, will be joined Graham's former bandmate in SAXON, Paul Quinn, for a special concert on December 29 at the Birdwell venue in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, England.

Says Oliver: "I will be joining forces with Paul Quinn on 29th of December where it all began in November 1975 to celebrate 50 years and will be featuring songs of the platinum [SAXON] album 'Wheels Of Steel'. I am diagnosed with Parkinson's [disease] so [this will] possibly [be] the last time locally we perform together. Remembering all we did together over the years, the highs and lows."

Formed by Oliver, GRAHAM OLIVER'S ARMY is described as "a thunderous celebration of the music that defined an era — and continues to inspire generations of rock and metal fans around the world."

In 2025, we mark 45 years since SAXON roared on to the scene, igniting the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal and forever altering the soundscape of heavy music. At the heart of that legacy is the iconic 1980 album "Wheels Of Steel" — a record packed with timeless anthems like "747 (Strangers In The Night)", "Motorcycle Man", "Strong Arm Of The Law" and the mighty title track. These songs became the backbone of SAXON's rise to international fame and a rallying cry for metal fans everywhere.

Now, with GRAHAM OLIVER'S ARMY, that same raw power is back on stage where it belongs — loud, proud, and full of fire. Featuring a lineup of seasoned musicians and fronted by Oliver's unmistakable guitar work, the band brings the classic SAXON sound into the present with passion, precision, and authenticity.

Whether you're a lifelong fan or discovering the roots of metal for the first time, GRAHAM OLIVER'S ARMY delivers the legacy — live and loud — as they celebrate 45 years of British heavy metal history.

Oliver and Quinn played together in SAXON for 20 years from 1975 until 1995. The pair co-founded SAXON and co-wrote many of the band's classic songs.

GRAHAM OLIVER'S ARMY consists of Graham Oliver — whose guitar work featured on every SAXON record up to 1994's "Dogs Of War" — on guitar, Brian Shaughnessy (SEVENTH SON) on vocals, Gavin "Gav" Coulson (JOHN VERITY, THOMAS BLUG) on guitar, Jamie Mallender (TONY MARTIN, JOHN VERITY) on bass and Rod Fearnley (FACTORY, UNDER LOCK AND KEY) on drums.

Parkinson's disease is a degenerative disorder of the central nervous system.

There is no cure for Parkinson's disease, but medications, surgery and multidisciplinary management can provide relief from the symptoms.

Oliver is not the only heavy metal musician battling Parkinson's disease. JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Glenn Tipton was diagnosed with Parkinson's eleven years ago after being stricken by the condition at least half a decade earlier.

Pat Torpey, the longtime drummer for rock group MR. BIG, died in February 2018 due to complications from Parkinson's disease.

Ozzy Osbourne announced in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with a form of Parkinson's disease, Parkin 2, which affects the nerves in the body.

Image and video credit: Steve Tudberry