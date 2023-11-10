GRAMMY AWARDS 2024: METALLICA, DISTURBED And SLIPKNOT Among 'Best Metal Performance' Nominees

METALLICA, DISTURBED, GHOST, SLIPKNOT and SPIRITBOX have been announced as the "Best Metal Performance" nominees at the 66th annual Grammy Awards, which will air live on Sunday, February 4, 2024 from 8 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. ET / from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. PT from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The event will air live on the CBS television network and stream on Paramount+.

"Best Metal Performance" nominees:

* DISTURBED - "Bad Man"

* GHOST - "Phantom Of The Opera"

* METALLICA - "72 Seasons"

* SLIPKNOT - "Hive Mind"

* SPIRITBOX - "Jaded"

"Best Rock Album" nominees:

* FOO FIGHTERS - "But Here We Are"

* GRETA VAN FLEET - "Starcatcher"

* METALLICA - "72 Seasons"

* PARAMORE - "This Is Why"

* QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - "In Times New Roman…"

"Best Rock Performance" nominees:

* ARCTIC MONKEYS - "Sculptures of Anything Goes"

* BLACK PUMAS - "More Than a Love Song"

* BOYGENIUS - "Not Strong Enough"

* FOO FIGHTERS - "Rescued"

* METALLICA - "Lux Æterna"

"Best Rock Song" nominees:

* BOYGENIUS - "Not Strong Enough"

* FOO FIGHTERS - "Rescued"

* OLIVIA RODRIGO - "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl"

* QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - "Emotion Sickness"

* THE ROLLING STONES - "Angry"

The eligibility period for the 66th annual Grammy Awards is October 1, 2022 through September 15, 2023.

Three new Grammy categories will debut at the 2024 Grammys: "Best African Music Performance", "Best Alternative Jazz Album" and "Best Pop Dance Recording". These history-making category additions are part of a larger set of updates and amendments, which go into effect immediately at the 2024 Grammys, aimed at making the Grammy Awards process "more fair, transparent and accurate", according to Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr.

"Each and every amendment was created exactly with this in mind: openness, transparency, fairness," Mason Jr. told Grammy.com in an interview in June. "Every process that we undertake — every amendment or change to our Awards process that gets initiated — is done to make the process more fair, transparent and accurate. And when we find things that can be improved, we're in the position now to be able to make those changes, thankfully. Everything you're seeing now is with the goal of being better and more accurate, honoring more music fairly and in relevant fashion, and making sure the process is transparent, fair and working."

Ozzy Osbourne was honored with a Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category in the pre-telecast ceremony at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which was held on February 5, 2023 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Ozzy was nominated for "Degradation Rules", a track from his 2022 album "Patient Number 9".