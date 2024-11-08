GRAMMY AWARDS 2025: METALLICA, JUDAS PRIEST And GOJIRA Among 'Best Metal Performance' Nominees

METALLICA, JUDAS PRIEST, GOJIRA, KNOCKED LOOSE and SPIRITBOX have been announced as the "Best Metal Performance" nominees at the 67th annual Grammy Awards, which will broadcast live on February 2, 2025 from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on the CBS television network and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

"Best Metal Performance" nominees:

* GOJIRA, MARINA VIOTTI, VICTOR LE MASNE - "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça Ira!)"

* JUDAS PRIEST – "Crown Of Horns"

* METALLICA - "Screaming Suicide"

* KNOCKED LOOSE (feat. Poppy) - "Suffocate"

* SPIRITBOX - "Cellar Door"

Before the awards, final round voting will take place from December 12, 2024 to January 3, 2025. The Recording Academy's voting members, composed of music creators, including artists, producers, songwriters, and engineers determine the Grammy winners across all categories revealed on Grammy night. This thorough process underscores the integrity of the Grammy Awards as music's only industry-recognized, peer-voted honor.

This year, the Recording Academy, the organization behind the Grammy Awards, introduced several key updates to the annual Grammy Awards process, including adjustments to eligibility criteria and category renaming, which will all go into effect immediately at the 2025 Grammys.

Fans can also look forward to the debut of the "Harry Belafonte Best Song For Social Change Award", which was recently renamed and recategorized in honor of the late entertainment industry icon and social justice champion Harry Belafonte.

All these changes are designed to enhance the integrity and inclusivity of the Grammy Awards and reflect the Recording Academy's commitment to supporting and progressing the evolving music industry.

The Academy's total membership is over 16,000 members, of which more than 13,000 are voting members.

The eligibility period for the 67th annual Grammy Awards is September 16, 2023 through August 30, 2024.

The Recording Academy reportedly received 20,000 entries across 94 categories.

The Grammys voting process begins with members and record companies submitting entries, which are then screened for eligibility and category placement.