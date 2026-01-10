GRATEFUL DEAD Co-Founder BOB WEIR Dead At 78

Bobby Weir, a founding member of the legendary GRATEFUL DEAD, has died at age of 78.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Bobby Weir," Weir's family wrote in a statement. "He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could. Unfortunately, he succumbed to underlying lung issues.

"Bobby will forever be a guiding force whose unique artistry reshaped American music," the statement added. "His work did more than fill rooms with music; it was warm sunlight that filled the soul, building a community, a language, and a feeling of family that generations of fans carry with them. Every chord he played, every word he sang was an integral part of the stories he wove. There was an invitation: to feel, to question, to wander, and to belong."

Weir was a founding member of the legendary GRATEFUL DEAD. Since forming the band in 1965, he had become one of rock's most distinctive rhythm guitarists, shaping not only the sound of the GRATEFUL DEAD but also the culture of American music itself. Over six decades, Weir had continued to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike, his contributions earning him recognition as one of the most influential figures in rock history.

Weir's achievements had been honored at the highest levels. In 2024, he and the GRATEFUL DEAD were celebrated as recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors, joining the institution's 47th class. In 2025, the band was named MusiCares Person Of The Year, raising a record-breaking amount to support MusiCares' mission of providing essential health and human services to music professionals. Weir has also received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, has been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and is the recipient of both the Les Paul Spirit Award and the Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award.

The GRATEFUL DEAD remain one of the most successful touring acts in American history, consistently ranked among the highest-grossing entertainers. The band holds the record for the most Billboard Top 40 albums of all time by any artist and, by 1995, had drawn more concertgoers than any other act in the history of the music business. In 2020, they celebrated their 66th Top 40 album, a feat unmatched in Billboard history.

Weir has also been a driving force in carrying the DEAD's legacy forward as a founding member of DEAD & COMPANY, formed in 2015. Over the past decade, the band has performed more than 350 shows, completed 10 national tours, and headlined "Dead Forever: Live" at Sphere in Las Vegas — a groundbreaking residency that sold 477,000 tickets across 48 shows and grossed nearly $200 million. Rolling Stone hailed the residency as "the most dazzling visual show in GRATEFUL DEAD history." DEAD & COMPANY has set venue records at Wrigley Field (10 shows),Folsom Field (13),and Citi Field (11),while breaking attendance records at Wrigley, Fenway Park, and Oracle Park. In 2025, the band returned to San Francisco for a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of the GRATEFUL DEAD's 60th anniversary, performing three sold-out shows in Golden Gate Park that drew fans from all 50 states and 16 countries.

In addition, Weir led BOBBY WEIR & WOLF BROS, formed in 2018 with Don Was and Jay Lane, later joined by Jeff Chimenti and THE WOLFPACK, a six-piece string and brass ensemble. The group has toured extensively across the U.S., performing selections from the GRATEFUL DEAD catalog, Weir's solo albums, and more. In 2022, Weir, WOLF BROS and THE WOLFPACK launched a sold-out four-night run at the Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra, marking the beginning of his acclaimed symphonic collaborations. These performances had since expanded nationwide, with appearances alongside the Stanford Symphony Orchestra, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, Chicago Philharmonic and Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra at the Saenger Theater. That journey reached an international milestone on June 21, 2025, when Weir made his long-awaited debut at London's Royal Albert Hall with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra — his first show in London in over two decades — earning wide acclaim for reimagining the GRATEFUL DEAD's music in one of the world's most iconic venues.

Weir's recorded work continues to resonate. In 2023, he released "Ace: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition", featuring a live performance with WOLF BROS and THE WOLFPACK at Radio City Music Hall. His 2016 album "Blue Mountain", his first solo release in more than a decade, drew praise from critics including NPR Music.

Beyond his musical achievements, Weir was deeply committed to social impact. He was a longtime supporter of HeadCount, a non-partisan organization that uses music to register voters and promote civic participation. He was also a strong advocate for MusiCares, helping provide assistance to members of the music community in need. As a United Nations Development Program Goodwill Ambassador, he raised awareness and mobilized support for efforts to end poverty and combat climate change. In addition, he co-founded the Furthur Foundation, which funds environmental, social, and cultural causes through grants and partnerships.