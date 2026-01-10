Three Years After Announcing 'Farewell' Tour And 'Final' Record, CANDLEBOX Is Working On New Album And Planning Shows Through 2027

In a new interview with the Stupid And Contagious Podcast, CANDLEBOX frontman Kevin Martin confirmed that there are no plans for him and his bandmates to retire from touring anytime soon, despite the fact that they announced their "farewell" tour, "The Long Goodbye", and released what was being billed as their "final" album of the same name nearly three years ago. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I was done [in 2023]. We were putting out the record and we were going out with 3 DOORS DOWN, and I really wanted to focus on my family and my relationship with my wife and son more, and I was also releasing this bourbon and I wanted to focus on it. And I just kind of felt like I was done with this music business. And then the minute you say that, your value becomes tenfold. An then I was asked to go out with BUSH, and, of course, Gavin [Rossdale, BUSH frontman] and I have been friends since the '90s, and I was, like, 'I can't pass up on that.' And it was [also] with Jerry Cantrell [on the bill]. And then it kind of all kickstarted again. And my wife's, like, 'Look, you know you're not done with this.' And then Pete's [original CANDLEBOX guitarist Peter Klett], like, 'Hey, man, I'd like to come back.' So, yes, it's now — we're calling it the 'We Can't Quit You, Babe' tour. I mean, fucking RAINBOW said they were retiring. So did THE WHO, KISS…"

Asked if CANDLEBOX is preparing to hit the road again, Kevin said: "Yeah, we have rehearsals starting in February. We're only doing a short spring run, because Pete and I are working on a new record. So, that spring run will be short and sweet, but we're working on a big summer thing and a fall tour. We're also doing South America. I think we're working on Europe for '27, depending on how the record does, all that sort of stuff. [We'll] keep ourselves busy."

Regarding how touring has changed in the three decades since the release of CANDLEBOX's debut album, Kevin said: "It's a hell of a lot harder. It's a hell of a lot more expensive. Certainly with socials and social media and stuff, it's difficult because there are expectations, I think, that fans have of the bands. I mean, back in the day, CANDLEBOX was the most faceless rock and roll band out of Seattle. So it was easy to play a show and go out and watch the opening band and nobody knew who we were. Now your face is all over everything and people can reach out and say, 'Oh, my uncle's a huge fan.' And, 'I met you guys through this person' and 'You're not coming to my town. Why not?' That that kind of stuff... Everybody asks that, and it's, like, you live in a tiny little town in the middle of Iowa. Nobody goes there because it's the most difficult place to get to and it's incredibly expensive to get there. And it's not that we don't want to — we would love to. If we could afford to hit 70,000 cities in the United States in one year, we would, but the odds are stacked against you. But other than that, it's really just the expense of being a touring band. It's so financially unbalanced now. A tour bus, for example. If you're in a 2010 tour bus, let's say. That's 15 years old — a 15-year-old tour bus that probably hasn't been very well taken care of or upgraded or anything like that. It should be about $500 a day, but what you end up paying is about $1,500 a day for that bus. That doesn't include the driver, that doesn't include the fuel. So you're looking at a bus that's 15 years old that's gonna cost you $2,200 a day. The cost of hotels is $350 a night, [plus] taxes, insurance. I mean, my daily nut to tour is $22,000. That's a day what I have to pay to tour. And the merchandise isn't cheap. To print a shirt is about $12 to $15. That's why t-shirts at shows are $40 and $50 and $60 because it's like retail markup. You've gotta make a hundred percent markup. And it's not gonna get any easier as long as Trump's in office, with tariffs."

CANDLEBOX released "A Little Longer Goodbye (Tour Edition)", the digital deluxe version of the album "The Long Goodbye", on all DSPs in July 2024 via Round Hill Records. The digital release featured the 12 tracks on the record plus two bonus live songs, "Elegante" and "Cellphone Jesus" (recorded at Club Amanda in Santiago, Chile on October 27, 2023),as well as the single "Washed Up".

Martin previously discussed his decision to retire in July 2023 during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk". He said at the time: "During COVID, I had a great awakening, being home with my wife and my son and realizing that maybe I had put far too much emphasis on the wrong syllable," he said, referencing a classic line from the 2003 Mike Myers/Gwyneth Paltrow movie "View From The Top". "My music career had become so encompassing of my time and my emotion and my energy and all this stuff that I realized that I had not given my family what they actually needed from me, which was me. And being home and being a dad and a teacher and a husband, and learning how to bake bread and realizing, 'God, man, I've missed a lot of things in my life that I enjoy,' I said, 'I need to figure out when I can wrap this up.'"

He continued: "I love music and it is a part of my life and I love playing live and I love performing and I love the fans. And that is something that I never take for granted. But I knew that I didn't love it the way I did when I started. And so I said to my wife, I said, 'I think I wanna make one last record and I wanna do it in 2023 when the 30th anniversary of the debut comes out, and then I wanna just put a nice little bow on this thing and wrap it up at the end of the year. And how do you feel about that?' And she said, 'I would love that, but only if you're ready.' And it took me from 2020 to 2022 to realize that I was."

Kevin added: "I don't ever wanna be a performer that phones it in on stage. I've been to those shows, I've seen those shows. I don't wanna do that. And I would hate to become that person. If this is my top, where I'm at, and I'm going out on it, and I'm in the best shape ever and my voice is in the best shape ever, and the music that I'm making, the shows that we're playing are fantastic, and we're having an absolute blast, then what better way to go?"