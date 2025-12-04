GRATEFUL DEAD Sets Guinness World Records Title For Most Top 40 Albums Charted On Billboard 200

GRATEFUL DEAD has officially claimed the Guinness World Records title for the most Top 40 albums charted on the U.S. Billboard 200.

After previously making history with their 59th Top 40 entry in February 2024, severing a shortly held tie with Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley, the group has since extended their own record to 66 Top 40 albums, up to and including the No. 25 debut of "Dave's Picks Vol. 56: Rainbow Theatre, London, England - 3/20/81 & 3/21/81" this past November. Arriving at the culmination of the band's 60th anniversary this year, the achievement further cements the GRATEFUL DEAD's legacy as one of the world's most treasured musical and social phenomenons — a tangible testament to the enduring connection between the DEAD and their ever-growing, generation-spanning fandom.

David Lemieux, GRATEFUL DEAD legacy manager and archivist, and producer and curator of the long-running "Dave's Picks" series, said: "This Guinness World Records title is something that no one could have anticipated 60 years ago when the GRATEFUL DEAD began, but the record demonstrates the dedication, passion, and loyalty of the massive legion of Dead Heads, as well as the consistent quality of the GRATEFUL DEAD's recorded output and archival activities over the past six decades."

Mark Pinkus, president of Rhino Records, added: "We're excited to see the GRATEFUL DEAD reach another milestone with this Guinness World Records title. Rhino has been committed to preserving and honoring the GRATEFUL DEAD's legacy through quality archival releases. What a wonderful way to close out their 60th-anniversary celebrations."

The newly certified Guinness World Records title marks the latest in a series of celebrations that have honored the GRATEFUL DEAD's 60th anniversary throughout 2025, following their commemorations in the 47th class of the Kennedy Center Honorees, as well as the 2025 MusiCares Persons Of The Year during this past year's Grammy Awards. Earlier this fall, the band partnered with Pantone to create "Grateful Red" and "Stealie Blue," immortalizing two colors that have been synonymous with the DEAD and their iconography for the past six decades, while Rhino released the GRATEFUL DEAD's first official greatest-hits compilation, "Gratest Hits", as well as a 60-CD collection, "Enjoying The Ride", a 6LP/3CD collection, "The Music Never Stopped", and more.

GRATEFUL DEAD is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day — one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the GRATEFUL DEAD had attracted the most concertgoers in the history of the music business, and today remains one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music with their final tally being 2,318 total concerts. The band was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1994 and received a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. GRATEFUL DEAD celebrated their 66th Top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other artist has achieved, and was commemorated in the 47th class of the Kennedy Center Honorees as well as the 2025 MusiCares Persons Of The Year honored at the 67th annual Grammy Awards.