GRAVE DIGGER Shares 'Kingdom Of Skulls' Single From Upcoming 'Bone Collector' Album

GRAVE DIGGER Shares 'Kingdom Of Skulls' Single From Upcoming 'Bone Collector' AlbumOctober 11, 2024
German power metallers GRAVE DIGGER will celebrate their 45th anniversary in 2025. Founded in 1980 in Gladbeck, Germany, they set out to conquer the world. Who would have thought that 45 years later GRAVE DIGGER would be one of the most important, consistent and influential metal bands from Germany? With the release of the album "Heavy Metal Breakdown" in 1984, an unprecedented career began that will find its logical continuation with their new album "Bone Collector", due out on January 17, 2025. The official music video for the LP's first single, "Kingdom Of Skulls", can be seen below.
GRAVE DIGGER frontman Chris Boltendahl comments: "Yeah, here it is at last, our first track 'Kingdom Of Skulls' from the new album 'Bone Collector', including the accompanying video clip: a good portion of heavy metal with straight guitar riffs, pumping bass, powerful drums and my ever-popular grating iron tube. As if time had stood still in the '80s, the track blasts out of the speakers in the very best old-school style. No bling-bling, just heavy metal as it should be... and this awesome old-school video to boot! More GRAVE DIGGER trademarks in one song? That's hardly possible, so enjoy this hot piece of metal and look forward to what's to come."
"Bone Collector" track listing:
01. Bone Collector
02. The Rich The Poor The Dying
03. Kingdom Of Skulls
04. The Devil’s Serenade
05. Killing Is My Pleasure
06. Mirror Of Hate
07. Riders Of Doom
08. Made Of Madness
09. Graveyard Kings
10. Forever Evil & Buried Alive
11. Whispers Of The Damned
Produced, mixed and mastered by Boltendahl, optically set in scene by Brazilian artist Wanderley Perna, this is a work of art that heralds a new era.
"Here it is at last, our new studio album, true to the motto: #gravediggeroldschool," Chris previously said. "With Tobi Kersting in the band, we have focused on the essentials of our sound again after many years with numerous concept albums: Concise straightforward metal songs that burn themselves into your brain stems after the first listen. 'Bone Collector' doesn't sound like off-the-shelf stuff, but highly energetic, fresh and you'll notice that we had a lot of fun with the songs. We're looking forward to your reaction, the release of the album in January and 45 years of GRAVE DIGGER live with you."
GRAVE DIGGER is:
Chris Boltendahl (Vocals)
Jens Becker (Bass)
Tobias Kersting (Guitar)
Marcus Kniep (Drums)
Photo credit: Jens Howorka
Comments Disclaimer And Information