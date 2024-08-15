  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

GREEN DAY And MONSTER ENERGY Release Skate Film 'Monsters & Saviors'

August 15, 2024

Monster Energy has announced the worldwide premiere of the new skate film "Monsters & Saviors", created with the iconic California rock band GREEN DAY. In celebration of GREEN DAY's current "The Saviors Tour", the eleven-minute video directed by cinematographer Russell Houghten showcases songs from the band's legendary albums "Dookie" and "American Idiot" over exclusive action footage featuring Monster Energy skateboarders, including Nyjah Huston.

Honoring GREEN DAY's legacy in the skateboard scene, the new "Monsters & Saviors" video blends the band's signature punk sound with visuals of some of the world's best professional skateboarders in a nostalgic video.

As of today, viewers can go online and watch "Monsters & Saviors" in its entirety on the official Monster Energy YouTube channel. Also, make sure to catch GREEN DAY on their massive global stadium run this summer, where they'll be playing both "Dookie" and "American Idiot" in their entirety.

Regarded as one of the most influential bands of the mid-1990s California punk rock scene, GREEN DAY became a household name with the release of 1994's seminal breakout album "Dookie". GREEN DAY continued to shape and inspire the action sports community with the release of 2004's "American Idiot". The band's songs were featured in skateboard video soundtracks and the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater video game franchise. Earlier this year, they released their 14th studio album, "Saviors".

Directed by Russell Houghten of production company Brindle Collective, "Monsters & Saviors" features distinct sections set to three of GREEN DAY's most iconic songs: the breakout hit "Longview" accompanies a street skating section filmed on location in Los Angeles and San Diego. The title track, "American Idiot", energizes a backyard pool section filmed in Victorville, California, with a cameo by 1970s pro skateboarder Steve Olson. Finally, "Bobby Sox" provides the soundtrack for a no-holds-barred aerial session on the "Sloanyard" mega ramp complex in Vista, California, for a not-to-be-missed video experience.

Monster Energy skateboarders featured in "Monsters & Saviors" include Jake Yanko, Nyjah Huston, Giovanni Vianna, Gabriel Fortunato, Filipe Mota, Jhancarlos Gonzalez, Fabiana Delfino, Liam Pace, Kieran Woolley, Matt Berger, Tom Schaar, Ruby Lilley, Yam Behar, Rune Glifberg, Trey Wood, Elliot Sloan, Moto Shibata, Cocona Hiraki and Edouard Damestoy in an all-star cast of skateboard innovators, and multiple Olympic and X Games medalists.

Find more on Green day
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).