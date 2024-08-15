GREEN DAY And MONSTER ENERGY Release Skate Film 'Monsters & Saviors'

Monster Energy has announced the worldwide premiere of the new skate film "Monsters & Saviors", created with the iconic California rock band GREEN DAY. In celebration of GREEN DAY's current "The Saviors Tour", the eleven-minute video directed by cinematographer Russell Houghten showcases songs from the band's legendary albums "Dookie" and "American Idiot" over exclusive action footage featuring Monster Energy skateboarders, including Nyjah Huston.

Honoring GREEN DAY's legacy in the skateboard scene, the new "Monsters & Saviors" video blends the band's signature punk sound with visuals of some of the world's best professional skateboarders in a nostalgic video.

As of today, viewers can go online and watch "Monsters & Saviors" in its entirety on the official Monster Energy YouTube channel. Also, make sure to catch GREEN DAY on their massive global stadium run this summer, where they'll be playing both "Dookie" and "American Idiot" in their entirety.

Regarded as one of the most influential bands of the mid-1990s California punk rock scene, GREEN DAY became a household name with the release of 1994's seminal breakout album "Dookie". GREEN DAY continued to shape and inspire the action sports community with the release of 2004's "American Idiot". The band's songs were featured in skateboard video soundtracks and the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater video game franchise. Earlier this year, they released their 14th studio album, "Saviors".

Directed by Russell Houghten of production company Brindle Collective, "Monsters & Saviors" features distinct sections set to three of GREEN DAY's most iconic songs: the breakout hit "Longview" accompanies a street skating section filmed on location in Los Angeles and San Diego. The title track, "American Idiot", energizes a backyard pool section filmed in Victorville, California, with a cameo by 1970s pro skateboarder Steve Olson. Finally, "Bobby Sox" provides the soundtrack for a no-holds-barred aerial session on the "Sloanyard" mega ramp complex in Vista, California, for a not-to-be-missed video experience.

Monster Energy skateboarders featured in "Monsters & Saviors" include Jake Yanko, Nyjah Huston, Giovanni Vianna, Gabriel Fortunato, Filipe Mota, Jhancarlos Gonzalez, Fabiana Delfino, Liam Pace, Kieran Woolley, Matt Berger, Tom Schaar, Ruby Lilley, Yam Behar, Rune Glifberg, Trey Wood, Elliot Sloan, Moto Shibata, Cocona Hiraki and Edouard Damestoy in an all-star cast of skateboard innovators, and multiple Olympic and X Games medalists.