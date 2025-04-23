GREEN DAY, BLINK-182, WEEZER To Headline 2025 RIOT FEST In Chicago

Riot Fest is turning the big 2-0, and to celebrate it's throwing the biggest party yet, headlined by GREEN DAY, BLINK-182, WEEZER, Jack White and a total of over 90 bands performing throughout the festival weekend at Chicago's Douglass Park September 19-21.

"I just wanted to put a show together with all of my favorite bands," festival founder Michael Petryshyn reminisced before the inaugural Riot Fest back in 2005.

Throughout the next 20 years, the festival has grown to become one of the biggest independent festivals in the country, known for eclectic lineups, high-profile band reunions, full album plays, and even a butter sculpture tribute to John Stamos. Along with headliners GREEN DAY, BLINK-182, WEEZER and Jack White, the festival will also include performances by the SEX PISTOLS (Frank Carter and Steve Jones, Paul Cook, Glen Matlock),IDLES, "Weird Al" Yankovic, ALKALINE TRIO, ALL TIME LOW, KNOCKED LOOSE, Rilo Kiley, THE BEACH BOYS, JAWBREAKER, DROPKICK MURPHYS, BAD RELIGION, THE POGUES, THE HOLD STEADY, THE ACADEMY IS... , COBRA STARSHIP, GYM CLASS HEROES, TEXAS IS THE REASON, DANCE HALL CRASHERS, THE FRONT BOTTOMS, KNUCKLE PUCK, THE WONDER YEARS and many, many more.

Born and raised in Chicago, Riot Fest began as a punk rock festival spread across the city's favorite local venues. Over the years, it's earned a reputation for reuniting bands that fans had lost hope of ever seeing again, including THE REPLACEMENTS, MISFITS, SLAYER, JAWBREAKER and many more. While the festival remains the centerpiece, the music isn't limited to one weekend a year. For over two decades, Riot Fest has hosted thousands of shows in independent venues throughout the city, supporting Chicago's thriving music scene.

Petryshyn said: "We didn't plan on making it for twenty years. We planned on making it through one weekend. But here we are — still loud, still weird, still building something bigger than we ever meant to."

Tickets for Riot Fest 2025 are on sale now.

Earlier this month, the Chicago Park District granted Riot Fest a three-year deal to carry on in Douglass Park. The decision is expected to generate more than $3 million for the district.

For more information, visit riotfest.org.