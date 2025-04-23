KORN's JONATHAN DAVIS Joins 'Ghost Adventures' Team To Help Investigate Glenn Tavern Inn

KORN frontman Jonathan Davis will guest on this week's episode of the long-running supernatural series "Ghost Adventures", set to air on Wednesday, April 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

The "Ghost Adventures" crew — Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley — return to the historic Glen Tavern Inn to help its staff find closure following the tragic loss of the Inn’s beloved resident medium. Bringing in special guest investigator Davis, the team experiences a chain of chilling synchronicities and shocking paranormal activity.

The crew's mission to document the afterlife takes them to iconic haunted locations this season alongside special guest investigators. As they embark on groundbreaking investigations shrouded in paranormal legends, the team uncovers frightening accounts of ghostly activity that invoke chills at every turn. Conducting immersive lockdown investigations using the latest scientific gadgets and technology, they seek to capture physical evidence of the paranormal and a deeper understanding of these supernatural mysteries.

Zak Bagans and the crew return to the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, to help its staff find closure after the tragic loss of a beloved local medium, Patrick Smith. After Bagans experiences a premonitory dream during their investigation, he invites Davis and paranormal investigator Gary Galka to assist the team on their lockdown, as they dig deeper into the dark mysteries of the former gambling house.

The Davis episode of "Ghost Adventures" will air on Wednesday, April 30 on Discovery Channel and will be available to stream the next day on Discovery+ and Max. Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #GhostAdventures and following "Ghost Adventures" on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Of the 30th season of "Ghost Adventures", which premiered on April 16, Bagans said: "The investigations this season are iconic, highly charged and very personal. Incorporating special guest investigators and new investigative tactics stirred up a frenzy of compelling paranormal activity that we can't wait to share — including mind-blowing photographic evidence."

Left to right in photo above: Billy Tolley, Aaron Goodwin, Zak Bagans, Jonathan Davis, Jay Wasley