GREEN DAY Frontman BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG's Side Project PINHEAD GUNPOWDER Announces Fall 2026 North American Tour

PINHEAD GUNPOWDER, the band featuring GREEN DAY's Billie Joe Armstrong, Aaron Cometbus, GREEN DAY's longtime touring guitarist Jason White and Bill Schneider, will embark on a fall 2026 North American tour. NIGHT SHOP will open the East Coast and Midwest dates, while CONSTANT INSULT will provide support on the West Coast.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, May 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

PINHEAD GUNPOWDER 2026 tour dates:

Oct. 07 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Oct. 08 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

Oct. 10 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

Oct. 11 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Oct. 14 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Oct. 16 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

Nov. 03 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Nov. 04 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Nov. 07 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Nov. 08 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

Nov. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Pacific Electric

Nov. 11 - Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amphitheatre

Back in October 2024, PINHEAD GUNPOWDER released a new LP, "Unt", via 1-2-3-4 Go Records.

"Unt" contained 14 brand new songs recorded by Chris Dugan (GREEN DAY, WEEZER, IGGY POP, SAMIAM, SWINGIN' UTTERS) and mastered for all formats by Nick Townsend (CHEAP TRICK, BAD RELIGION, IRON MAIDEN) at Infrasonic Sound. This was PINHEAD GUNPOWDER's first new music since 2008's "West Side Highway" seven-inch single.

When "Unt" was first announced, Aaron said in a statement: "PINHEAD GUNPOWDER started writing songs in 1990 and made our first seven-inch the following spring. Nearly every year since, we've met up to play. Some years we recorded — five albums and eleven EPs — and some years we played shows. But since 2010, we've been playing just for ourselves, something bands forget to do. Rather than 'writing for the new album' or rehearsing to get ready for tour, we went back to the basement every year. We lived in the house we'd built, remembering how we'd made the music for each other in the first place. We played all over the world — well, at least Oakland, Singapore and New York — but only for each other. We worked on the reissues of our back catalog, too, and found ourselves fonder of each other and more family-like than ever.

"A new record was only a matter of time, but between the members' other bands, projects, and families that was hard to find. When we finally did, we were all surprised. We think it's our best yet — our catchiest, most collaborative, and most poignant."

In a 2024 interview with New Noise Magazine, White said about PINHEAD GUNPOWDER's formation: "We began with Bill and Sarah [Kirsch] rehearsing at my house. Aaron was no longer doing CRIMPSHRINE and he had decided to become an old recluse at the age of 20. He moved to the suburbs, to this little town, Benicia. My bands had happened to end up having a practice room in the same warehouse where he was living. We would show up, and I think I was in three or four bands that all practiced at the same house. Aaron was the only person who lived there. We started jamming with him, because why not one more?"

"And then separately," Billie Joe added. "Aaron was on the GREEN DAY / COMETBUS tour. It was like the first GREEN DAY tour. We wrote a song together and Aaron was, like, 'Why don't we all come together and see what makes the magic?' And that's how it all started."