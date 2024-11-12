GREEN DAY, KORN And SLEEP TOKEN To Headline 2025 Edition Of U.K.'s DOWNLOAD Festival

United Kingdom's Download, the greatest rock and metal festival of all time, returns for its 22nd edition, reborn and recharged in 2025 as DLXXII. Announced today are three first-time headliners — GREEN DAY, SLEEP TOKEN and KORN — alongside over 90 more colossal names spanning the full spectrum of rock, metal, punk, emo, hardcore, alternative and classic rock. Next year's festival will take place on June 13-15, 2025 at the spiritual home of rock in Donington Park, Leicestershire. General tickets are onsale at 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 14 at www.downloadfestival.co.uk.

For the first time in Download history, next year's edition will showcase a trio of headliners who are entirely new to topping the main stage. This exciting milestone underscores Download's unwavering commitment to delivering a fresh, groundbreaking lineup year after year, giving fans even more reasons to be part of this unmissable experience.

Also announced today are U.K. and international heavyweights WEEZER, SEX PISTOLS featuring Frank Carter, JIMMY EAT WORLD, WITHIN TEMPTATION, EAGLES OF DEATH METAL, THE DARKNESS, POPPY, LOATHE, SPIRITBOX, MESHUGGAH, STEEL PANTHER, LORNA SHORE, AIRBOURNE, JERRY CANTRELL, CRADLE OF FILTH, ALIEN ANT FARM, CKY, MCFLY, DON BROCO, MALLORY KNOX, THE GHOST INSIDE, TURBONEGRO, SYLOSIS, WHITECHAPEL, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, LORNA SHORE, KITTIE, JINJER and so many more.

Punk-rock royalty GREEN DAY are set to make their long-awaited debut at Download, headlining for the first time in their 37-year career. Known for their high-energy performances and a career that's shaped the landscape of rock, GREEN DAY has built a legacy of unforgettable live shows that will electrify the crowd on Friday night. The band are fresh off celebrating two major milestones — the 30th anniversary of their trailblazing album "Dookie" and the 20th anniversary of the culture-shaping "American Idiot" — GREEN DAY continues to prove why they're one of the most iconic and influential bands in the world.

The mysterious SLEEP TOKEN have skyrocketed since their inception in 2016, and the anonymous masked collective have gone from strength to strength, headlining arenas this month and now about to embark on their very first Download headline set. Clocking up millions of monthly listeners, the alternative rock outfit are set to play the performance of their life at the hallowed grounds of Donington on Saturday.

The festival's grand finale will come at the hands of nu-metal legends KORN, who will also be headlining Download for the very first time. The Californian five-piece formed in 1993 but have never been more relevant, and their recent shows have caused a huge buzz in the rock community. Having inspired the likes of SLIPKNOT, LIMP BIZKIT, MACHINE HEAD and SEPULTURA during their 31 years of being a band, KORN are well and truly ready to finally headline Download.

Download's Andy Copping says: "Following on from last year's sold-out 21st edition, Download's legacy not only includes the incredible artists who have performed at the hallowed grounds over the years, but also our unrivalled community, safe and warm atmosphere, and fantastic afterhours entertainment at District X, with something for truly everyone."

The DLXXII lineup was announced at a very special Metal Gala launch event at One Marylebone this evening, where the rock and metal elite gathered under one roof. The one and only Paddy Considine ("House Of The Dragon", "Peaky Blinders"),who will be playing at this year's Download with his band RIDING THE LOW, stars in this year's announcement video, alongside other Humans Of Download. Like he says in the short film titled "Est Momentum", Download is "a place where legends are born. This is where you belong."

This is only the beginning for DLXXII, with many more acts and surprises yet to be announced.

Announced today:

GREEN DAY

SLEEP TOKEN

KORN

AIRBOURNE

ALCEST

ALIEN ANT FARM

AMIRA ELFEKY

ANAAL NAEHRAKH

APOCALYPTICA

ARCHERS

BAD NERVES

ARROWS IN ACTION

ARTIO

BATTLESNAKE

BEX

BLEED FROM WITHIN

BOSTON MANOR

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE

CKY

CRADLE OF FILTH

CURRENTS

DAYSEEKER

DEAD POET SOCIETY

DEAD PONY

DON BROCO

EAGLES OF DEATH METAL

EIVØR

FAETOOTH

FILTER

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY

FRANK CARTER & THE SEX PISTOLS

GORE.

GRAPHIC NATURE

HARPY

HOLY WARS

HOUSE OF PROTECTION

JERRY CANTRELL

JIMMY EAT WORLD

JINJER

KAREN DIÓ

KIM DRACULA

KITTIE

LASTELLE

LOATHE

LØLØ

LORNA SHORE

MALLORY KNOX

MCFLY

ME FIRST AND THE GIMME GIMMES

MELTED BODIES

MESHUGGAH

NORTHLANE

NOVELISTS

NOTHING MORE

ORBIT CULTURE

POLARIS

POPPY

RIDING THE LOW

SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET

SIKTH

SiM

SOPHIE LLOYD

SPLIT CHAIN

SPIRITBOX

SPIRITUAL CRAMP

STARSET

STATIC DRESS

STEEL PANTHER

SURVIVE SAID THE PROPHET

SVALBARD

SYLOSIS

TEEN MORTGAGE

THE DARKNESS

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT

THE GHOST INSIDE

THE HAUNT

THE MEFFS

THE SCRATCH

THE SOUTHERN RIVER BAND

TROPHY EYES

TURBONEGRO

UNDERSIDE

UNPROCESSED

VENUS GRRRLS

VOLA

VOWER

VOWWS

WEEZER

WHITECHAPEL

WINDHAND

WITHIN TEMPTATION